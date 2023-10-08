KL Rahul completes 1,000 runs in home ODIs: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:24 pm Oct 08, 2023

Rahul averages over 52 in home ODIs (Source: X/@ICC)

KL Rahul has completed 1,000 runs in home ODIs. Rahul accomplished the milestone with his 31st run in India's 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup opener against Australia in Chennai. The 31-year-old has been in phenomenal form since making a comeback from injury. Rahul and Virat Kohli bailed India out of trouble in a chase of 200. Rahul finished on 97* as India won.

1,000 home ODI runs for Rahul

Rahul touched the 1,000-run mark in home ODIs in 24 games. He has raced to 1,066 runs at home. He owns eight ODI fifties at home as the tally also includes a couple of hundreds. Only Virat Kohli (2,600+) and Rohit Sharma (2,360+) have smoked more runs in home ODIs since Rahul's ODI debut in 2016.

His numbers in away and neutral venues

771 of Rahul's ODI runs have come in 27 away (home of the opposition) matches. The tally includes five fifties and a couple of tons. In neutral venues, he has clobbered 551 runs in 11 matches at a remarkable average of 61.22. He has two tons and three fifties in this regard. Rahul averages 53-plus while batting at number four or lower in ODIs.

Rahul races past 2,300 runs

In the Asia Cup encounter against Pakistan earlier this month, Rahul reached the landmark of 2,000 runs in the format. Rahul joined Kohli as the joint third-fastest Indian batter to get the mark (53 innings). The former has now raced to 2,388 runs from 62 ODIs at 49.75. He has six tons and 16 fifties. Versus Australia, he owns 625 runs at 56.81.