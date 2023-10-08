Kohli-Rahul script India's highest ODI World Cup partnership against Australia

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Kohli-Rahul script India's highest ODI World Cup partnership against Australia

By Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha 11:12 pm Oct 08, 202311:12 pm

Kohli and Rahul added 165 runs together against Australia (Photo credit: X/@JayShah)

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul played brilliant knocks to power India to a six-wicket victory over Australia in match 5 of the ICC Cricket World Cup. Chasing 200, India lost the three early wickets but then the two experienced batters showed great patience and added crucial runs. Eventually, India got to the target in only 41.2 overs as Rahul slammed the winning runs.

2/5

Highest stand for India against Australia

Kohli (85) and Rahul (97*) added a superb 165-run stand for the fourth wicket. As per ESPNcricinfo, this is now the highest ODI World Cup stand for India against Australia in ICC World Cup history. Ajay Jadeja and Robin Singh (141 in 1999) held the record previously. Meanwhile, the duo also posted the second-highest partnership ever against Australia in World Cup history.

3/5

Highest fourth-wicket partnership for India in ODI World Cup

Kohli and Rahul posted India's highest fourth-wicket partnership at the ODI World Cup. The experienced duo surpassed Vinod Kambli and Navjot Singh Sidhu's partnership of 142 runs in the 1996 World Cup, which was the previous record. Overall, India's highest fourth-wicket partnership in ODIs is 275 runs stitched by Ajay Jadeja and Mohammed Azharuddin in 1998 (Zimbabwe).

4/5

Fourth-highest fourth-wicket partnership in ODI World Cup

The Indians recorded the fourth-highest fourth-wicket partnership in the ODI World Cup. Kohli and Rahul's 165-run stand was only behind Michael Clarke and Brad Hodge's 204-run partnership (2007) followed by Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan's 189*-run stand (2019). New Zealand's LK Germon and CZ Harris's stand of 168 runs are third (1996). Kohli and Rahul are the only Indians in the top five.

5/5

India win their fourth successive opening match in World Cups

India bundled out Australia for only 199 after their spinners prevailed. Jadeja starred with 3/28. In reply, they were reduced to 2/3 before Kohli (85) and Rahul batted with patience and steadied the ship. Both slammed fifties and eventually, Rahul (97*) steered India home to register a six-wicket victory. This is the fourth successive time India have won the World Cup opening fixture.