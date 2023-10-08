Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni's ODI record at the Chepauk

By Rajdeep Saha

Indian talisman Virat Kohli played a superb 85-run knock to help his side beat Australia by six wickets in match number 5 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Indian talisman Virat Kohli played a superb 85-run knock to help his side beat Australia by six wickets in match number 5 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk). Chasing 200, India were in all sorts of trouble at 2/3. Kohli and KL Rahul then added a record 165-run stand. Here are further details.

Kohli becomes the top scorer at the Chepauk in ODIs

Kohli struck 85 from 116 balls, slamming just six fours. 61 of his runs came in ones and twos. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has now raced to 422 runs at the Chepauk across nine matches at 46.88. He has gone past former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who managed 401 runs from six games here at 100.25. Kohli slammed his fourth ODI fifty here.

Kohli shines alongside Rahul

Kohli came to the middle after India lost opener Ishan Kishan in the first over. India soon lost Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer too, which put the onus on Kohli and Rahul. The duo gave an exhibition of resistance and endurance thereafter. Kohli played meticulously, having scored just 6 fours in his knock. He scored 61 runs off singles and doubles.

Kohli: 67th fifty in ODIs and 13th versus the Aussies

In 282 matches, Kohli has raced to 13,168 runs at an average of 57.50. He slammed his 67th ODI fifty, besides also owning 47 tons. In 48 matches versus Australia, Kohli owns 2,313 runs at 53.79. He registered his 13th ODI fifty. Kohli also went past 200 ODI fours versus Australia (203), becoming the second Indian to do so.

Mindblowing numbers at home and in Asia

As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli owns 49 fifty-plus scores on home soil, having scored 5,588 runs at 58.20. In 159 matches on Asian soil, Kohli has raced to 7,713 runs at 58.43. He struck his 33rd ODI fifty in Asia, besides owning 32 tons here. Meanwhile, at home versus the Aussies, Kohli has amassed 1,429 runs at 57.16 (100s: 5, 50s: 8).

Ninth World Cup fifty-plus score and record stand versus Australia

Kohli struck his seventh ODI World Cup fifty. He also owns two tons. In 27 matches, Kohli owns 1,115 World Cup runs at 48.47. Kohli and Rahul added 165 runs for the fourth wicket. As per ESPNcricinfo, it's now the best stand for India against the Aussies in WC history. It's also the second-best stand against Australia by any side at the World Cup.

A world record for Kohli

As per statistician Rajneesh Gupta, Kohli has now scored more runs in successful chases than any other player in ODI history. He has gone past Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli has scored 5,517 in 92 innings whereas Sachin managed 5,490 in 124 innings.

Do you know?

Kohli slammed his 75th fifty in List A cricket. He also owns 51 fifties. He has raced to 14,610 runs in the 50-over format at 56.40.