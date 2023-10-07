ICC World Cup, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Pitch and weather report

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:49 am Oct 07, 202309:49 am

The venue has hosted just four ODIs (Source: X/@ICC)

Match 3 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup will see Bangladesh and Afghanistan kick-start their campaign against each other. Both sides have endured a poor run of form in ODIs lately and would want to make a winning start. Though both sides have plenty of loopholes in their squads, Bangladesh seem slightly better on paper. Here is the pitch and weather report.

Here are the track conditions

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in Dharamsala will play host to the duel on October 7 (10:30am IST). The pitch here will aid pacers with favorable bounce and swing with the new ball. However, with this clash being a day game, the dew factor would not take any part. As pacers can get some assistance early on, the toss-winning skipper might elect to bowl.

Will rain play a part?

Saturday is expected to be a bright and sunny day in Dharamsala with no rain in sight to play the spoilsport. The temperature would hover around 27°C and 30°C. It will gradually cool down as the evening sets in. The wind will blow at speeds of 8 km/h to 10 km/h. Meanwhile, the humidity levels are expected to be at approximately 50%.

Here are the stadium stats

The venue has hosted just four ODIs with chasing teams emerging winners on three occasions. Batters can have a hard time as the average first innings score at this venue reads 214. 330/6 by India versus West Indies is the highest team score at this venue. The Men in Blue also own the lowest total at the picturesque stadium, 112/10 versus Sri Lanka, 2017.

A look at the two probable XIs

Bangladesh probable XI: Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam. Afghanistan probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.