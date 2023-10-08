Premier League: Arsenal end 12-game losing run versus Manchester City

1/9

Sports 3 min read

Premier League: Arsenal end 12-game losing run versus Manchester City

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:00 am Oct 09, 202312:00 am

Gabriel Martinelli scored the winning goal for Arsenal (Photo credit: X/@Arsenal)

Arsenal edged past reigning champions Manchester City 1-0 in matchday eight of the 2023-24 Premier League. Gabriel Martinelli's 86th-minute strike was enough for the Gunners to earn a crucial win. This was their sixth win of the ongoing league campaign and they have a good record at home. Only Arsenal and Tottenham remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season. Here's more.

2/9

Arsenal scripted Premier League records with this famous win

Arsenal were without a win in 15 Premier League games against Manchester City (L13, D2). They lost the last 12 matches against them. This is their first PL win against City since December 2015. As per Opta, Arsenal have beaten the competition's reigning champions for the first time since April 2017 when they won against Leicester City, losing their last 10 such games.

3/9

Unwanted record for Guardiola's City

City have now lost two successive Premier League games (also versus Wolves, 2-1). For the first time since December 2018, City have lost two in a row. Back then, they were beaten by Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

4/9

Arsenal made these records against Manchester City

As per Squawka, Arsenal beat Manchester City in a Premier League game without conceding a goal for the first time since April 2012. Notably, Arsenal's current coach Mikel Arteta scored the winner in that game. This was Arteta's first Premier League win over his fellow Spaniard Pep Guardiola. It was also Arsenal's first clean sheet in the Premier League against Guardiola's Manchester City.

5/9

A look at the other records set in this match

As per Opta, Manchester City had four shots in this match, it is the fewest shots a Guardiola-managed team has had in a top-flight game since April 2010 when Barcelona had four shots against Espanyol. On the other hand, Arsenal are unbeaten this season in the Premier League. Their only longer unbeaten run to start a campaign was 15 games in the 2007-08 season.

6/9

A look at the match stats

Arsenal had 12 attempts in comparison to Manchester City's four. The hosts struck only two shots on target and found the net from one of them. Manchester City amassed 51% possession and made 521 passes at a passing accuracy of 86%. Arsenal won five corners.

7/9

How did the match pan out?

It was a scrappy start for both teams but David Raya almost dished out the opening goal to City but a deflection saved his day. Both teams cancelled each other out for the majority and there were some half-chances here and there. Arsenal had a chance and penalty shout in the last quarter before Martinelli curled home the winner from a Kai Havertz assist.

8/9

William Saliba was solid in defence for Arsenal

William Saliba had a great game against Manchester City's sensational attackers. As per Squawka, he won 100% of his duels and completed 97% of his passes in this match. He also didn't commit a single foul nor did he get dribble past even once.

9/9

Arsenal climb to second spot; Tottenham atop of PL standings

Arsenal and Tottenham have 20 points each after eight Premier League matches. Tottenham are top only because of scoring more goals than their rivals since they are level on goal difference as well. As per Opta, Tottenham and Arsenal will be 1-2 respectively after eight games into a top-flight campaign for the first time since October 19, 1984.