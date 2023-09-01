Brighton sign Barcelona's Ansu Fati on loan: Decoding his stats

Sports

Brighton sign Barcelona's Ansu Fati on loan: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 01, 2023 | 05:54 pm 3 min read

Fati has scored 29 goals for FC Barcelona (Photo credit: X/@FCBarcelona)

Brighton have roped in Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati on a season-long loan deal. The major part of Fati's salary will be covered by the Premier League outfit. The youngster was impressed by the project offered to him at Brighton and felt that it would be the right step going forward. As per reports, there is no buy option present in the deal. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is a big admirer of Fati and he played a major role in convincing the youngster to join the club on loan. With the Seagulls playing in the Europa League, they needed that depth and quality in attacking positions. Regular injury concerns had stalled Fati's development but last season was a game-changer as he made 50-plus appearances.

A look at Fati's career stats

Fati featured in the youth academies of CDF Herrera and Sevilla before rejoining FC Barcelona's youth academy. He impressed at the age-group levels before making his senior team debut in the 2019-20 season for Barcelona. Fati went on to make 112 appearances for the club, scoring 29 goals and providing six assists. The 20-year-old played three matches in the ongoing season.

Breaking down Fati's numbers in the 2022-23 La Liga season

Fati featured in 36 matches in 2022-23 La Liga, scoring seven goals. However, he made only 12 starts. He provided three assists and created 16 chances. As per Opta, he completed 502 out of 592 passes clocking 84.8% passing accuracy. He attempted 45 shots (excluding blocks) and 18 were on target. He won 52 ground and seven aerial duels while completing 23 take-ons.

A look at his stats for FC Barcelona

The youngster has played 80 La Liga matches, scoring 22 goals for the Catalans (A4). Fati also returned with three goals in 17 UEFA Champions League matches. He returned empty-handed in the two Europa League matches that he featured in. The winger has featured in nine Copa del Rey matches, scoring two goals. He also scored twice in four Supercopa de Espana fixtures.

Fati has won many accolades with Barcelona and Spain

Ever since making his debut in the 2019-20 season, Fati has opened his account with the Copa del Rey title in the 2020-21 season. Fati won the La Liga title in the 2022-23 season while also bagging the Supercopa de Espana last season. He has featured in nine international matches for Spain and won the UEFA Nations League with la Roja last season.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline