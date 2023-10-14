Dasun Shanaka ruled out of ICC World Cup 2023: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 08:45 pm Oct 14, 202308:45 pm

Sri Lanka cricket team captain Dasun Shanaka has been ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 (Photo credit: X/@cricketworldcup)

Sri Lanka cricket team captain Dasun Shanaka has been ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. A thigh injury has ruled out Shanaka from the global event. Chamika Karunaratne, who was on the standby list, has been added to the Lankan squad. Sri Lanka have lost both their World Cup 2023 matches so far and take on Australia next.

ICC issues a statement

"Karunaratne, who has played 23 ODIs, was named as a replacement after Shanaka was ruled out due to a right thigh muscle injury sustained during Sri Lanka's match against Pakistan on 10th October. The injury needs three weeks to recover," said the ICC in a statement while the Technical Committee approved the change.

SL conceded two major World Cup records

In their opener versus South Africa, Sri Lanka conceded 428 runs, seeing the former post the highest team total in World Cup history. SL fell for 326 in 44.5 overs in the run-chase. In their second clash versus Pakistan, the Lankans posted a mammoth 344/9. However, Pakistan scripted the highest run-chase in World Cup history.

Blow for SL with Shanaka getting ruled out

SL have lost a vital cog in their set-up and most importantly their leader. In the previous game versus Pakistan, Shanaka scored 12 and then clocked 0/28 from five overs. Versus the Proteas, Shanaka was the most economical SL bowler (6.00), giving away 36 from six overs. With the bat, he smashed a 68-run knock from 62 balls.

Mendis to lead the Lankan side

Kusal Mendis, who has been superb with the bat, and is the designated vice-captain, is set to take over as captain of SL. Shanaka's absence could see Karunaratne come in. He hasn't featured in an ODI for Sri Lanka since March this year.

