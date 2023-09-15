Asia Cup, Kusal Mendis slams his 25th ODI fifty: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 15, 2023 | 02:04 am 1 min read

Mendis struck 91 as the Lankans claimed a two-wicket win (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Kusal Mendis delivered the goods for Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours clash against Pakistan. Mendis struck 91 as the Lankans claimed a two-wicket win. In a rain-hit contest, overs were reduced to 45 and 42 respectively as Pakistan posted 252/7. For SL, the DLS target was 252 as they achieved the same. SL will face India in the final.

A solid knock from the blade of Mendis

Mendis walked in when SL were 20/1. He shared a crucial 57-run stand alongside opener Pathum Nissanka. Mendis then added a 100-run partnership alongside Sadeera Samarawickrama (48) as SL were cruising. He was dismissed in the 36th over by Iftikhar Ahmed. Mendis was instrumental as SL dominated the middle overs, leaving Pakistan clueless. He played positive cricket and got useful runs.

Mendis clocks these numbers

Mendis clocked 91 runs from 87 balls (4s: 8, 6s: 1). Mendis has raced to 3,198 ODI runs at 32.30. He struck his 25th ODI fifty. Versus Pakistan, Mendis owns 130 runs at 32.50 (maiden fifty). Mendis now has 1,634 ODI runs at home at 38.00. He has two tons and 13 fifties on home soil.

