ICC Cricket World Cup: Struggling Australia meet Shanaka-less Sri Lanka

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:43 am Oct 15, 202311:43 am

Both teams have lost their first two games (Source: X/@cricketcomau)

Australia will fight for their first win in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as they meet Sri Lanka in Match 14. The Aussies have made a terrible start to their campaign, suffering thrashing defeats against India and South Africa. Sri Lanka also lost their first two games and must bounce back sooner than later. Here is the match preview.

Timing, TV listing, and pitch report

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host this affair on Monday (October 16). The pitch here is generally low and slow and assists spinners. Batters, who have built their innings patiently, have managed to score runs. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Disney+Hoststar app (2:00pm IST).

Here is the head-to-head record

Both teams have locked horns with each other on 102 occasions in ODIs. Australia have emerged victorious 63 times, while Sri Lanka have stamped a win on 35 instances (NR: 4). Australia have won six of their last nine matches against the Lankans in the 50-over format. In ODI WCs, Australia have eight wins and a solitary defeat against SL (NR: 1).

Sri Lanka to take field without Dasun Shanaka

SL's regular skipper Dasun Shanaka has been ruled out of the event due to a thigh injury. Kusal Mendis will now lead the team. Shanaka's unavailability has now dented the already injury-hit SL team even further. Australia hence will head into the game as firm favorites. Eyes will be on their batters as the Aussies were folded inside 200 in their last two games.

Here are the probable XIs

Sri Lanka (probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (C), Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka. Australia (probable XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Here are the key performers

Mendis has scored 198 runs in the ongoing event at a strike rate of 166.39. Pathum Nissanka is the fifth-highest run-scorer in ODIs this year with 870 runs at 43.50. With 537 runs at 48.81, Marnus Labuschagne is Australia's leading run-getter in ODIs this year. Mitchell Starc has claimed 12 wickets in just six ODIs in 2023.

Dream11 team prediction: Fantasy picks

