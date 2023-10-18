World Cup: New Zealand score 288/6 against Afghanistan in Chennai

Oct 18, 2023

New Zealand racked up 288/6 against Afghanistan in match number 16 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The innings saw three half-centurions in the form of Will Young, Tom Latham, and Glenn Phillips. Notably, Latham and Phillips shared a century stand to lift the Black Caps. Meanwhile, Naveen-ul-Haq and Azmatullah Omarzai took two wickets each.

NZ score 43/1 in first Powerplay

New Zealand had a steady start after being put to bat. Pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi started with a maiden, while spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman assisted him at the other end. The latter dismissed Devon Conway in the seventh over after getting an lbw decision overturned. Rachin Ravindra then joined Young in the middle, and the duo took NZ to 43/1 in 10 overs.

Seventh ODI fifty for Young

After scoring 70 against the Netherlands, Young yet again found rhythm. He scored a 64-ball 54, a knock laced with 4 fours and 3 sixes. Young didn't lose his focus despite losing Conway at the start. The former went on to slam his seventh half-century in ODI cricket. He also completed 900 ODI runs during the match.

A scintillating knock from Phillips

Phillips joined forces with skipper Latham after the Kiwis were reduced to 110/4 in the 22nd over. While Latham negotiated the Afghan spinners, Phillips found sporadic boundaries. The latter broke free after the 40-over mark. He smashed a quickfire half-century, his third in the format. Phillips hammered 71 off 80 balls, a knock studded with 4 fours and 4 sixes.

Latham once again leads from the front

Latham led New Zealand from the front after the scoring rate dropped in the middle overs. His partnership with Phillips upped the ante, but the Black Caps needed a big score. From 110/4, Latham took New Zealand past 250, accelerating after the 40th over. He slammed a half-century in his second consecutive World Cup innings, having smashed 53 against the Netherlands.

A 146-run stand for NZ

Phillips and Latham meticulously played the spinners in the middle overs on a tricky Chennai track. They shared a 144-run stand after the Kiwis were tottering on 110/4. Both Phillips and Latham paced their knocks brilliantly.