ICC World Cup: David Warner becomes second-highest scorer for Australia

By Rajdeep Saha 03:10 pm Oct 20, 202303:10 pm

David Warner has become the second-highest scorer for Australia at the ICC Cricket World Cup

David Warner has become the second-highest scorer for Australia at the ICC Cricket World Cup. He achieved the feat in match number 18 versus Pakistan in Bengaluru. Warner, who surpassed the 1,000-run mark in ODI World Cups against India in the opener, has scripted another record by surpassing the legendary Adam Gilchrist in terms of World Cup runs for the Aussies. Here is more.

Warner surpasses Gilchrist in terms of WC runs

Gilchrist scored 1,085 runs for the Aussies in ICC World Cup from 31 games at 36.16. He smashed one ton and eight fifties with the best of 149. Warner is now only behind Ricky Ponting in terms of World Cup runs for Australia. Ponting leads the show with 1,743 runs under his belt at 45.86 (100s: 5, 50:s 6).

Warner surpasses these legends as well

Warner has surpassed the likes of Aravinda de Silva (1,064), Herschelle Gibbs (1,067), Stephen Fleming (1,075), and Javed Miandad (1,083) in terms of World Cup runs. Standing in his 21st WC game, Warner averages over 57.

Warner has surpassed 6,500 ODI runs

Warner has surpassed 6,500 ODI runs. He has also gone past Allan Border, who managed 6,524 runs for the Aussies. Warner has become the seventh-highest scorer for Australia in ODIs. The southpaw averages over 44 in the format as his tally includes 32 fifties and 20 tons. Warner has slammed four tons and four fifties at the WC (including this match).

Joint-fastest to 1,000 World Cup runs

Warner became the fastest to 1,000 World Cup runs, having taken 19 innings to get to the feat. He broke the previous record held by Sachin Tendulkar and AB de Villiers (20 each). However, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma equaled Warner's feat by racing to the mark of 1,000 runs in 19 innings during his 131-run knock against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

A brilliant start against Pakistan

Warner and Mitchell Marsh have handed Australia a solid start in the match against Pakistan, adding over 100 runs already. Warner has got past his fifty with Marsh too approaching the milestone.