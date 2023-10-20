Mitchell Marsh hammers his maiden ODI World Cup century: Stats

Mitchell Marsh hammers his maiden ODI World Cup century: Stats

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was at his dominant best as he hammered a solid ton against Pakistan (Photo credit: X/@CricketAus)

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was at his dominant best as he hammered a solid ton against Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. This is his second century in ODIs and his first in the ODI World Cup. Notably, this is Marsh's second consecutive 50-plus score in the ongoing event. He reached his triple-figure mark in 100 balls. Here's more.

Second ODI century for Marsh

This is only Marsh's second ODI century and both of them have come after he started batting in the top order. He has now surpassed 2,350 runs from 83 ODIs at an average over 34. Marsh owns a strike rate of more than 94. Besides two centuries, he has hammered 18 fifties. He has surpassed 450 ODI runs in Asia soil.

Marsh and Warner have scripted these partnership records

Marsh and David Warner stitched a 200-plus opening partnership. This is Australia's highest-ever opening stand in the ODI World Cup. They surpassed Brad Haddin and Shane Watson's 183-run opening stand in the 2011 World Cup in Bengaluru. This is the highest partnership against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup. Warner and Marsh have surpassed Desmond Haynes and Brian Lara's 175-run stand from 1992 in MCG.

Most runs for Australia in the first 10 overs

As per Cricbuzz, Australia's 82/0 today clocked their highest score in the first 10 overs of a World Cup innings (where data is available*), bettering their 80/0 in the 2003 World Cup final against India at the Wanderers, Johannesburg.

Marsh records these powerplay stats in ODIs this year

Marsh has amassed 307 runs in the powerplay (1-10) in 2023. In 13 innings, he owns an impressive average of 61.40 in this phase. He has scored at a fine strike rate of 115. 84. Among Australians, only Warner (313) has scored more runs in this phase in 2023. Rohit Sharma leads the race with 554 powerplay runs in ODIs (2023).

Marsh becomes the first Aussie with this unique record

Marsh has become the sixth player in ODIs to smash a ton on his birthday. He is also the first Aussie to register the record. Marsh has joined Tom Latham, Sachin Tendulkar, Ross Taylor, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Vinod Kambli. Meanwhile, he is the second player to register a World Cup hundred on his birthday after Taylor's 131* vs Pakistan in Pallekele in 2011.