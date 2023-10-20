Warner, Marsh record second-highest opening partnership in ODI World Cup

The Australian opening duo added 259 runs against Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup

Australian openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh wreaked havoc against Pakistan in match 18 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Both the batters were at their dominant best and added an opening partnership of 259 runs. Notably, both batters slammed big centuries in the process. The openers broke several records during their massive opening stand. Here we decode their partnership numbers.

Warner and Marsh scripted these partnership records

Marsh and Warner stitched a 259-run opening partnership. This is Australia's highest-ever opening stand in the ODI World Cup. They surpassed Brad Haddin and Shane Watson's 183-run opening stand in the 2011 World Cup in Bengaluru. This is the highest partnership against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup. Warner and Marsh have surpassed Desmond Haynes and Brian Lara's 175-run stand from 1992 in MCG.

Sixth-highest partnership in the ODI World Cup

Warner and Marsh's heroics saw them record the sixth-highest partnership in the ODI World Cup. Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels own the highest ODI World Cup partnership of 372 runs against Zimbabwe. This is Australia's second-highest partnership in the competition behind Warner and Steve Smith's 260-run stand versus Afghanistan (2015). NZ's Devin Conway and Rachin Ravindra added a 273*-run partnership in this World Cup.

Twin centuries record for Warner and Marsh

Warner and Marsh both slammed centuries and this is only the fourth time in the ODI World Cup history that both openers have hammered centuries. As per Bharath Seervi, the list also includes Upul Tharanga (133) and TM Dilshan (144) versus Zimbabwe in 2011. Tharanga (102*) and Dilshan (108*) versus England in 2011. KL Rahul (111) and Rohit Sharma (103) against SL in 2019.

Highest opening partnership in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup

Warner and Marsh recorded the highest opening partnership in this ODI World Cup. The Australian duo surpassed Rohit and Ishan Kishan's 156-run opening partnership against Afghanistan While the Sri Lankan duo of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera's 125-run stand takes the third position. They achieved it against Australia in the previous match.

Most runs for Australia in the first 10 overs

As per Cricbuzz, Australia's 82/0 today clocked their highest score in the first 10 overs of a World Cup innings (where data is available*), bettering their 80/0 in the 2003 World Cup final against India at the Wanderers, Johannesburg.

Most sixes by openers in ODI innings

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Australia's openers hammered 18 sixes in an ODI innings. Most sixes by openers in ODI innings: 18- Australia vs Pakistan, TODAY 16 - India vs Australia, 2013 16 - West Indies vs Zimbabwe, 2015 15 - Australia vs Bangladesh, 2011 15 - West Indies vs England, 2019. Both openers slammed nine sixes each, in other cases one opener dominated more.

Fourth-highest ODI partnership for Australia

Warner and Marsh have recorded Australia's fourth-highest ODI partnership. Here are Australia's top five ODI partnerships: 284 - Warner and Travis Head v s Pakistan, 2017 269 - Warner and Head vs England, 2022 260 - Warner and Smith vs Afghanistan, 2019 259 - Warner and Marsh vs Pakistan, TODAY 258* Warner and Aaron Finch vs India, 2020.

Second-highest opening partnership in ODI World Cup

Warner and Marsh's 259-run opening stand is the second-highest partnership in the ODI World Cup. They are only behind Sri Lanka's Tharanga and Dilshan's 282-run opening stand against Zimbabwe in 2011 at Pallekele. Tharanga and Dilshan also hold the third place with their 231*-run stand against England in 2011 at Colombo. These three are the only 200-plus opening partnerships in ODI WC.

Marsh becomes the first Aussie with this unique record

Marsh has become the sixth player in ODIs to smash a ton on his birthday. He is also the first Aussie to register the record. Marsh has joined Tom Latham, Sachin Tendulkar, Ross Taylor, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Vinod Kambli. Meanwhile, he is the second player to register a World Cup hundred on his birthday after Taylor's 131* vs Pakistan in Pallekele in 2011.