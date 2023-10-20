Shaheen Afridi claims his second World Cup five-wicket haul: Stats

Shaheen Afridi claims his second World Cup five-wicket haul: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:37 pm Oct 20, 2023

Shaheen Afridi claimed a five-wicket haul versus Australia in match number 18 of the ICC Cricket World Cup (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Shaheen Afridi claimed a five-wicket haul versus Australia in match number 18 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Bengaluru. Notably, this is his second five-wicket haul in ODI World Cup history. Afridi, who saw David Warner get dropped off his bowling early on, came back and bowled beautifully at the death. Australia posted a challenging 367/9 in 50 overs.

A superb display from Afridi

Afridi should have had centurion Warner early on in the match but Usama Mir dropped a sitter. However, just when Pakistan were desperate for a wicket, Afridi delivered. He broke the 259-run opening stand between Warner and Mitchell Marsh. After dismissing Marsh, he got Glenn Maxwell from the next delivery. He also got the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood.

The first Pakistani pacer to claim this World Cup record

Afridi is the first pacer for Pakistan with two World Cup five-wicket hauls. He had earlier claimed 6/35 versus Bangladesh in the 2019 edition. Afridi equaled Shahid Afridi in terms of two World Cup five-wicket hauls for Pakistan. As per ESPNcricinfo, Afridi is the second Pakistan bowler to take a fifer versus Australia at the World Cup after Mohammad Amir (5/30, 2019 WC).

Afridi claims his 3rd ODI five-wicket haul

Playing his 48th ODI, Afridi has raced to 95 scalps at an average of 23.17. He registered his third ODI five-wicket haul. In four ODIs versus Australia, Shaheen owns 13 scalps at 17.46. In 29 matches on Asian soil, Afridi has raced to 60 scalps at 20.88. Meanwhile, he has claimed 47 scalps from 19 matches at neutral venues, averaging 17.70.

His World Cup numbers

Shaheen has 25 World Cup scalps from nine games at just 17.08. Besides two five-wicket hauls, he also owns a four-fer. He is now the seventh-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in World Cup history. In the ongoing World Cup edition, he has picked nine scalps.