ICC World Cup, India vs Bangladesh: Decoding the key battles

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:31 pm Oct 18, 202306:31 pm

Rohit Sharma in in fiery form in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India are in search of their fourth straight win in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and will face Bangladesh in match number 17. The match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune (October 19) While India will start as favorites in home conditions, Bangladesh have a superior ODI record over them since 2022. Here are the key player battles.

Rohit Sharma vs Taskin Ahmed

Rohit Sharma has been in splendid form with two consecutive 50-plus scores. He will be up against Taskin Ahmed, who has scalped most wickets for Bangladesh in ODIs this year (23). As per ESPNcricinfo, Taskin has dismissed Rohit once in three ODI meetings while the latter has scored 56 runs at a strike rate of 93.33. Rohit has scored 875 ODI runs this year.

Virat Kohli vs Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan has a sensational record against Virat Kohli in ODI cricket. The left-arm spinner has dismissed Kohli five times in 11 ODI meetings, while the latter has scored 140 runs at a strike rate of 94.59. Kohli is India's highest run-scorer against Bangladesh in ODIs with 807 runs. Meanwhile, Shakib has scalped 19 wickets in ODI this year.

Shakib Al Hasan vs Ravindra Jadeja

Shakib has a decent record against India in ODIs. He is Bangladesh's leading run-scorer against India in this format with 751 runs. However, Ravindra Jadeja is someone who has always kept him in check. Shakib has fallen to the left-arm spinner thrice in nine ODI meetings while scoring 87 runs at a strike rate of 81.30. Jadeja has claimed 12 ODI wickets against Bangladesh.

Litton Das vs Mohammed Siraj

Litton Das will look to give Bangladesh a good start against India. However, he will have to tackle Mohammed Siraj in the powerplay phase. Siraj has dismissed Litton, twice in three ODI meetings, while amassing only 17 runs. The Indian pacer has claimed 17 wickets in powerplay overs this year in this format. Whereas, Litton has fallen in powerplay overs 12 times in 2023.

A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have locked horns 40 times in ODI cricket and unsurprisingly, India have dominated most fixtures. They have secured 31 wins while Bangladesh registered eight victories. One of the matches ended without any result. In four ODI World Cup matches, India have won three of them. Barring the infamous 2007 defeat against Bangladesh. Since 2022, Bangladesh have defeated India thrice in four ODIs.