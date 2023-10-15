ICC World Cup, Australia handed a massive boost: Details here

Australia will soon reunite with Travis Head (Photo credit: X/@CricketAUS)

Travis Head is all set to join the Australian squad in India at the ICC Cricket World Cup as the fracture to his left hand has recovered much faster than expected. Despite his injury concern, Australia kept him in the 15-member squad for the mega event. Head, removed his splint last week and has been working hard on the nets since then. Here's more.

Head may feature in Australia's match against Netherlands

According to Cricket Australia, the southpaw has faced some throw-downs in the practice sessions. Head may fly out to India on the coming Thursday. The dasher will still be not available for selection in their match against Pakistan, which will be Australia's fourth game of the ongoing World Cup. However, he may return to action against the Netherlands in Delhi on October 25.