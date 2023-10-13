ICC World Cup, Daryl Mitchell slams 89* versus Bangladesh: Stats

1/5

Sports 2 min read

ICC World Cup, Daryl Mitchell slams 89* versus Bangladesh: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:09 pm Oct 13, 202311:09 pm

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell helped his side win a third successive match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 (Photo credit: X/@StarSportsIndia)

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell helped his side win a third successive match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Mitchell played a solid 89*-run knock against Bangladesh as the Kiwis won by eight wickets, chasing 246 in 50 overs. Mitchell shared a century-plus stand alongside the returning Kane Williamson, who was forced to retire hurt with an injury. Here are further details.

2/5

NZ claim a massive win over Bangladesh

New Zealand, who are one of the best sides in the ongoing World Cup, bowled well to restrict Bangladesh to 245/9. Mushfiqur Rahim (66) was the side's top scorer as Lockie Ferguson claimed three scalps (3/49). In response, New Zealand lost Rachin Ravindra early on before Devon Conway and Williamson added 80 runs. After Conway's dismissal, Mitchell joined Williamson and the two shined.

3/5

A neat display on offer

Williamson came in early and added a superb 80-run stand alongside Devon Conway. Mitchell joined Williamson next and the two then thwarted Bangladesh. Notably, Williamson never looked out of the game. In the 39th over, Williamson retired hurt. Mitchell played his shots and looked comfortable. He was in a hurry and closed down the match. His century-plus stand alongside Williamson was the highlight.

4/5

4th ODI fifty for Mitchell

Mitchell showed his class in the middle order, slaying Bangladesh with an unbeaten 89. He slammed six fours and four sixes. Mitchell has raced to 1,162 runs at 50.52. He has four tons and four fifties. In four games, he has 201 runs versus Bangladesh.

5/5

102 sixes in List A cricket

As per ESPNcricinfo, Mitchell owns 3,699 runs in List A cricket at 39.35. He has now got to 22 fifties. Notably, the basher has surpassed 100 sixes in the 50-over format (102).