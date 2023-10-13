Valverde, Camavinga sign new Real Madrid contracts: Decoding their stats

Valverde, Camavinga sign new Real Madrid contracts: Decoding their stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:42 pm Oct 13, 202310:42 pm

Two Real Madrid midfielders have been rewarded with new contracts

Real Madrid midfielders Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga have signed new contracts with massive salary boosts. Both players have given exceptional service to Los Blancos and they were rewarded for their efforts by these contract extensions. Valverde has signed a one-year extension to the current contract which runs till 2027. Meanwhile, Camavinga reportedly has renewed his 2025 contract by three years until 2028.

Why does this story matter?

Camavinga and Valverde are great utility players in this Real Madrid team. They have played in several different positions and still have given everything for the badge. Under Carlo Ancelotti, Camavinga has filled in as a left-back with aplomb while Valverde is often deployed as a winger with license to attack. Los Blancos introduced a €1 billion release clause in both their new contracts.

A look at Valverde's career stats

Valverde started his football journey with Uruguayan outfit Penarol. He featured in 13 matches for them before he was scouted by Real Madrid. He joined Castilla in 2016 and featured in 30 matches, netting three goals. Valverde moved to Deportivo La Coruna on loan where he played 25 matches (2017-18). Since 2018-19, he has played 215 matches for Real Madrid, scoring 19 goals.

A look at Valverde's La Liga numbers

The Uruguayan midfielder has featured in 171 La Liga matches and has netted 13 goals. Out of which, he represented Deportivo La Coruna in 24 La Liga outings. For the rest of the 141 matches, Valverde has featured for Real Madrid. All his goals have come for Los Merengues. The La Liga 2022-23 season was his best as he scored seven goals.

Breaking down Valverde's 2023-24 La Liga season in numbers

Valverde has featured in nine La Liga matches this season, scoring a solitary goal and providing two assists. As per Opta, he has completed 452 out of 503 attempted passes while clocking 89.86% passing accuracy. He has attempted 15 shots (excluding blocks), out of which five were on target. He created 22 chances. Valverde completed 15 tackles, 12 interceptions and won 24 ground duels.

A look at Camavinga's career stats

Camavinga started his career at Stade Rennes' youth academy. He featured in 13 matches for their second team before getting promoted to the first team in 2018 at a very tender age. The Frenchman has played 88 matches for Stade Rennes and scored twice. He joined Real Madrid in 2021 and since then he has made 110 appearances while netting two goals.

Here are his La Liga numbers

Camavinga has featured in 72 La Liga matches for Real Madrid while netting two goals. This season, he has played nine league matches, mostly as a left-back in defense. He has created eight chances. As per Opta, Camavinga has completed 359 out of 395 passes clocking 90.89% passing accuracy. He has won 50 ground duels while making 24 tackles. Camavinga completed eight interceptions.

A look at other numbers for Valverde and Camavinga

Valverde has played 41 UEFA Champions League matches for Real Madrid while netting two goals. He provided six assists. Meanwhile, Camavinga has appeared in 23 Champion League matches for Los Blancos. Valverde and Camavinga have featured in 18 and nine Copa del Rey matches respectively. The Uruguayan has appeared in seven Supercopa matches, scoring once. While Camavinga has played three Supercopa matches.

A look at their international numbers

Valverde has been a mainstay for Uruguay in midfield since he made his senior team debut on September 5, 2017. His first international goal came against Paraguay. Valverde has earned 51 caps for Uruguay while scoring six goals. Meanwhile, Camavinga has played 12 times for France (1 goal). He made his debut in September 2020 against Croatia. His only international goal came against Ukraine.

Camavinga broke these records for France

At 17y9m29d, Camavinga became the youngest-ever player to represent France's men's team since Maurice Gastiger in 1914. He also became the youngest goal-scorer for France breaking Gastiger's record. Camavinga is also the youngest player to be called up by France since Rene Gerard in 1932.