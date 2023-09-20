UEFA Champions League 2023-24, PSG down Dortmund 2-0: Key stats

Sports

UEFA Champions League 2023-24, PSG down Dortmund 2-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 20, 2023 | 03:14 am 2 min read

Paris Saint-Germain started their UEFA Champions League 2023-24 season in style, beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0

Paris Saint-Germain started their UEFA Champions League 2023-24 season in style, beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on matchday 1 Group F contest. A controversial penalty scored by Kylian Mbappe handed the hosts a 1-0 lead in the 49th minute. Achraf Hakimi doubled the score in the 58th minute. Group F, which is the Group of Death, saw AC Milan draw against Newcastle United earlier.

Match stats and Group F standings

PSG clocked 17 attempts to Dortmund's 14. However, both sides were shy in creating shots on target (PSG 3-1 Dortmund). Luis Enrique's men did dominate the possession as usual (68%) and had an 89% pass accuracy. PSG have three points and top the group. Milan and Newcastle follow suit with a point each and are above German giants Dortmund.

Mbappe achieves these scoring feats

Mbappe scored his 41st UEFA Champions League goal, going level with Sergio Aguero. Mbappe scored his 35th goal for PSG in the UCL. As per Opta, Nbappe has gone level with Thierry Henry at Arsenal (35). Only Karim Benzema for Real Madrid (78) has scored more as a Frenchman for a specific side in the competition. Mbappe has 8 goals across competitions this season.

Mbappe equals Cavani's record for PSG

Mbappe has scored in the Champions League for PSG for the seventh consecutive season. He has equaled Edinson Cavani's record with the club (also 7 seasons).

PSG earn a 2-0 win over Dortmund

Dortmund defended well and denied PSG entry in the first half before things changed. Mbappe earned a penalty for his side when a shot inside the box hit the arm of Niklas Sule. Dortmund will view that as a decision gone against them. A neat interplay with Vitinha saw Hakimi score moments later. Dortmund failed to up the tempo after being 2-0 down.

Magpies earn a valuable point

Newcastle marked their return to the Champions League following a 20-year absence with a solid draw at AC Milan. The Magpies saw Milan dominate the first half, with Nick Pope saving well from Olivier Giroud and Theo Hernandez. Eddie Howe's men rode their luck and defended superbly to earn a massive away point. Milan will rue not taking the chances.

Share this timeline