Premier League 2023-24: Top 5 transfers this summer

Premier League 2023-24: Top 5 transfers this summer

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 03, 2023 | 05:14 pm 2 min read

Rice joined Arsenal for a club record transfer fee of £105m (Photo credit: X/@_DeclanRice)

The Premier League teams were extremely busy in the summer transfer window to improve their roster for the ongoing 2023-24 season. Premier League clubs have spent £2.36bn on new players, setting a record. Some of the major clubs have done business to bolster the ranks. Here we decode the top five summer signings from the 2023-24 Premier League.

Sofyan Amrabat, Manchester United

On the deadline day, Manchester United completed the signing of Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina. The experienced Moroccan midfielder can be extremely crucial for Erik ten Hag, especially after Mason Mount's injury. Even Casemiro has not looked his usual self this season, therefore Amrabat can slot in his position or even play alongside the Brazilian. He will be crucial in controlling the tempo.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool

Dominik Szoboszlai joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig for £60m. The Hungarian midfielder came into the limelight with his exploits for RB Salzburg. He later joined Leipzig can delivered some special performances. Szoboszlai amassed 20 goals and provided 21 assists for Leipzig in 91 appearances. Known for his exceptional ball control and exemplary progressive carries, Szoboszlai will be the creative nucleus for Jurgen Klopp's men.

James Maddison, Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham got the bargain of the summer when they roped in James Maddison for £40m from Leicester City. The English midfielder is a Premier League veteran, playing 163 league matches for the Foxes before joining Spurs. Maddison is known for his exceptional passing ability and can open up any defense with his vision. He has already had four goal involvements this season (G2 A2).

Declan Rice, Arsenal

A lot of clubs were in the market to sign Declan Rice but the Englishman joined Arsenal on a record transfer fee of £105m. Rice is one of the most complete defensive midfielders in the world and Mikel Arteta did everything to secure the England international. The 24-year-old made 245 appearances for West Ham and is extremely combative and known for winning possession.

Josko Gvardiol, Manchester City

Manchester City assured their backline by signing Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig for £77.6m. The Croatian center-back is one of the best defenders in the world and will bolster City's defense. Gvardiol is technically strong, an astute passer and can play line-breaking passes. He was a mainstay at Leipzig, representing them in 88 matches. He won 43 aerial and 53 ground duels last season.

