Chamari Athapaththu first SL batter to accomplish 2,500 WT20I runs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 03, 2023 | 02:26 pm 2 min read

Chamari Athapaththu scored her eighth WT20I fifty (Source: X/@ICC)

Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu mustered a remarkable half-century in the second Women's T20I against England on Saturday (September 2). She scored 55 off 31 balls as SL won by eight wickets to level the series 1-1 (8 fours, 2 sixes). During the course, Athapaththu became the first SL batter to complete 2,500 WT20I runs. Here we look at her stats.

A captain's knock from Athapaththu

Batting first in Chelmsford, England were folded for 104 in 18 overs. However, on the very same track, Athapaththu scored runs for fun. After losing her opening partner Anushka Sanjeewani (1) early, Athapaththu joined forces with Harshitha Samarawickrama (30*) and the duo added 69 runs for the second wicket. Though Athapaththu eventually fell to Alice Capsey, SL crossed the line in just 13.2 overs.

2,500 runs up for Athapaththu

Athapaththu entered the game, requiring a solitary run to complete 2,500 runs. The opener, who debuted in the format back in 2009, has now raced to 2,554 runs in 118 games at 22.60 with her strike rate being 105.71. The tally includes eight fifties and a solitary hundred (Highest score: 113). Overall, she became the 12th batter to get the mark.

Fifth-most WT20I runs as captain

As a captain, Athapaththu now owns 1,933 runs in 72 games at an average of 27.61. Only Meg Lanning (2,619), Charlotte Edwards (2,529), Harmanpreet Kaur (2,222), and Suzie Bates (2,006) have scored more WT20I runs as designated captains. Meanwhile, this was Athapaththu's maiden fifty versus England. In 10 T20Is against them, she has raced to 136 runs at 13.6.

Maiden T20I win over England

This was the 11th WT20I meeting between the two sides and SL emerged winners for the first time. The past 10 encounters went in England's favor. Meanwhile, the Lankans have a solitary win against England in Women's ODIs as well. They have lost 15 WODIs against the Brits. One of their games got washed out. The two sides have never met in Women's Tests.

