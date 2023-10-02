West Indies register highest successful run-chase in women's T20Is: Stats

By Parth Dhall 08:17 pm Oct 02, 202308:17 pm

West Indies Women chased down 213 in 19.5 overs

West Indies Women beat Australia Women in the 2nd T20I in North Sydney to level the three-match series 1-1. The Caribbeans chased down 213 in 19.5 overs, now the highest successful run-chase in women's T20Is. WI's Hayley Matthews stole the show with a 64-ball 132. She also took three wickets in the first innings. As many as 425 runs were scored in the match.

A look at the match summary

WI reduced to Australia to 7/2 after electing to bowl. However, Ellyse Perry (70 off 46) and Phoebe Litchfield (52* off 19) kept the Aussies alive with thunderous knocks. A 13-ball 32* from Georgia Wareham took Australia to 212/6. WI skipper Matthews took three wickets. The latter smashed a record 132, leading WI from the front. Stafanie Taylor assisted her with a 41-ball 59.

Matthews slams her second WT20I ton

Matthews, playing her 87th WT20I, slammed her second century in the format. She racked up 132 off 64 balls, a knock laced with as many as 20 fours and 5 sixes (SR: 206.25). Her only other century in WT20Is came in May 2019 when she smashed an unbeaten 107 against Ireland Women. With this knock, Matthews has raced past 1,900 WT20I runs.

Highest individual WT20I score for WI

As per ESPNcricinfo, Matthews's 132 is now the highest individual score for West Indies in WT20Is. She broke the record of Deandra Dottin, who slammed an unbeaten 112 against South Africa in the 2010 ICC T20 World Cup. Overall, Matthews has the sixth-highest individual score in the format. Bahrain's Deepika Rasangika tops this list (161* vs Saudi Arabia Women).

Other records broken by Matthews

Matthews now has the highest individual score in a WT20I run-chase. She overtook England's Danielle Wyatt's 124 against India in 2018. Matthews's 132 is also the highest individual score against Australia in WT20Is. No other player has crossed the 120-run mark in this regard. The previous-highest WT20I score against Australia was 113 by Sri Lanka's AMCJK Athapaththu.

Century and three wickets in a WT20I

Matthews has become just the second woman to score a century and take three wickets in a T20I. As per ESPNcricinfo, Bahrain's Rasangika, who scored an unbeaten 161 against Saudi Arabia, also took three wickets in that match.