ICC World Cup, IND vs PAK: Pitch and weather report

1/7

Sports 2 min read

ICC World Cup, IND vs PAK: Pitch and weather report

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:00 am Oct 14, 202309:00 am

Pakistan have never defeated India in an ODI WC match (Source: X/@ICC)

Match 12 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup will see the much-awaited India versus Pakistan clash. Both sides have made tremendous starts to their campaigns, clinching their respective first two games. However, Pakistan are chasing history as they have never defeated the Men in Blue in an ODI WC match. Here is the pitch and weather report for the upcoming duel.

2/7

A look at the track conditions

Ahmedabad's colossal Narendra Modi Stadium will host the clash on October 14 (2:00pm IST). The pitch here is usually balanced and assists both the batters and the bowlers. If black soil is used for the surface, any total below 300 will not be safe. Owing to the dew factor, the toss-winning skipper is likely to bowl first.

3/7

Will rain play a part?

It will be a hot and sunny day in Ahmedabad with absolutely no chance of rain. As per Accuweather, the temperature is expected to hover around 34-30 degrees Celsius during the game. With the humidity level being around 47%, the dew is expected to set in the evening. Hence, the team bowling second can have a hard time.

4/7

Here are the stadium stats

The venue, previously known as the Motera Stadium, has hosted 29 ODIs. Teams batting first have won 16 times (Average first innings score: 237). 365/2 by South Africa vs India in 2010 is the highest ODI score here. India own the highest successful chase here, 325 versus West Indies in 2002. 196 by West Indies against India in 1988 is the lowest-defended target here.

5/7

Gill enjoys operating at this venue

Though India's batting sensation Shubman Gill is yet to play an ODI in Ahmedabad, he has clobbered 795 runs at 79.50 in T20s here. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has clocked 221 ODI runs here at 44.20. Virat Kohli owns just a solitary fifty in seven ODI outings here. Both Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj own five wickets in three ODIs at this venue.

6/7

Here are the probable XIs

India probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/ Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. Pakistan probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

7/7