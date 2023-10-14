Kylian Mbappe becomes the fourth-highest scorer for France: Key stats

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Kylian Mbappe becomes the fourth-highest scorer for France: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:27 am Oct 14, 202304:27 am

Mbappe has now got to 42 goals for the France team, becoming the fourth-highest scorer (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace as France beat the Netherlands 2-1 in a crucial Group B contest on matchday six. France have secured their passage to the Euro 2024 after keeping their 100% win record intact after six matches and with two games to spare. Mbappe has now got to 42 goals for the France team, becoming the fourth-highest scorer.

2/5

Mbappe surpasses Platini

As mentioned, Mbappe now has 42 international goals for France (72 games), going ahead of Michel Platini, who scored 41 from 72 matches. Olivier Giroud (54), Thierry Henry (51), and Antoine Griezmann are ahead of Mbappe in terms of goals for France.

3/5

Breaking down Mbappe's international goals

Mbappe has raced to nine goals in European Championships qualifying. Besides, the world-class player has bagged five goals at the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and 12 at the World Cup. He also owns eight goals in international friendlies and another eight in the UEFA Nations League.

4/5

Six goals for Mbappe this year

In six matches for France this year, Mbappe has bagged six goals. He has now scored five-plus goals in each of the last three calendar years for France.

5/5

Mbappe scores a brace as France win

Mbappe opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a volley past Brighton goalkeeper Bert Verbruggen. Mbappe doubled the lead in the 53rd minute when he exchanged passes with midfielder Adrien Rabiot on the edge of the Netherlands penalty area before curling a shot. Feyenoord midfielder Quilindschy Hartman pulled a goal back with 10 minutes to go by beating Mike Maignan.