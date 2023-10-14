Cristiano Ronaldo races to 125 career international goals: Key stats

Sports 2 min read

By Rajdeep Saha 03:59 am Oct 14, 202303:59 am

Ronaldo has now raced to 125 career international goals Photo credit: X/@Cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace as Portugal beat Slovakia 3-2 on matchday 7 of the Euro Qualifiers 2024. Portugal, who are in Group J, have won seven out of seven matches so far, sealing progress to the European Championships main round in Germany next year. Ronaldo has now raced to 125 career international goals, extending his lead at the top.

125 goals in international men's football

Ronaldo, who has played the most matches for any country in football (202), has also scored the most number of goals in international men's football. Ronaldo has netted 125 goals for Portugal, the highest tally of international goals. Iran's Ali Daei is in the second spot with 109 goals. Lionel Messi (104), Sunil Chhetri (93), and Malaysia's Mokhtar Dahari (89) complete the top five.

Breaking down Ronaldo's international goals for Portugal

In 52 friendly matches, Ronaldo has smashed 20 goals. He has 38 goals in 41 European Qualifiers. He has 14 goals in 25 European Championship matches. Ronaldo also has seven goals at the Nations League and two at the FIFA Confederations Cup. At the World Cup Qualifiers, Ronaldo has 36 goals in 47 games. In 22 FIFA World Cup games, Ronaldo has 8 goals.

Ronaldo clocks these telling numbers

Ronaldo will become the first player to feature in six European Championships after Portugal qualified. Ronaldo has now scored 73 goals since turning 30. In February, he will be 39. In 2023, Ronaldo has featured in six matches for Portugal, scoring seven times. He is the second-highest scorer at the Euro 2024 Qualifiers after Romelu Lukaku, who has scored nine goals.

Portugal get the job done against Slovakia

Portugal sealed qualification to next summer's European Championship with three games to spare. Goncalo Ramos scored the opener before Ronaldo added to the scoresheet with a penalty. David Hancko pulled a goal back in the 69th minute for Slovakia. Portugal captain Ronaldo quickly restored his side's two-goal lead. Stanislav Lobotka added a late second for Slovakia. Notably, Bruno Fernandes provided two assists for Portugal.

Bruno Fernandes shines once again

As per Squawka, Fernandes has managed to create the most chances (29) in the ongoing Qualifiers. He also owns the most goals + assists (11). He has four goals and seven assists (highest). Fernandes has created the most big chances (9).