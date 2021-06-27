UEFA Euro 2020, Denmark thrash Wales 4-0: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 27, 2021, 09:19 am

Denmark beat Wales 4-0 at the Euro 2020 Championships

Wales were thrashed by Denmark in the European Championships round of 16. The Danish football side claimed a convincing 4-0 win to advance to the quarter-final. Wales weren't up to the mark often fending at their own half. Denmark got the feeling of home in Amsterdam as the fans cheered on. For Wales, their hopes of progression were dealt a huge blow. Here's more.

Details

Denmark pump four in against Wales

Denmark took the lead in the 27th minute when Kasper Dolberg curled in a fine 27th-minute strike from the edge of the penalty area. Dolberg scored again in the 48th minute as he seized on a defensive error from Wales substitute Neco Williams. Joakim Maehle added a late third to give Denmark a crucial cushion. Martin Braithwaite struck a fourth goal in added time.

Denmark

Notable feats for Denmark

Dolberg is the first Danish player to score at least twice in a match at a major tournament since Nicklas Bendtner against Portugal in Euro 2012. Denmark have scored more goals from outside the box than any other side at Euro 2020 (3). Since 1980, only France (5 in 1984) and Belgium (4 in 2016) have scored more from distance in a single edition.

Information

Denmark win fourth successive match against Wales

As per Opta, Denmark have now won each of their last four competitive meetings with Wales in a run stretching back to June 1999. Saturday's clash was the first meeting between the sides in a major tournament.

Do you know?

Wales script an unwanted record

Wales, who were down to 10 men in injury-time, are the first team to receive two red cards in a single edition of the European Championship since Russia and Switzerland in 2004.