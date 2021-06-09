UEFA Euro 2020: All that you need to know

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 04:45 pm

The Euro 2020 is set to start from June 11 onwards

The European Championships had got postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the UEFA Euro 2020 is all set to start from June 11 onwards. Considered to be the biggest tournament after the FIFA World Cup, the month-long tournament will start across various nations. Here we bring forward all the major details associated with the tournament.

Format

Here's the format of the Euro 2020

There are six groups (A to F) consisting of four teams each. The top two teams in each group will advance to the round of 16. The remaining four slots in the round of 16 will go to the four best third-place teams based on standings. Tiebreakers involving goals scored and goal difference could play significant roles to determine the sides progressing.

Groups

Here is a look at the six groups

Group A: Italy, Turkey, Wales, Switzerland. Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia. Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia. Group D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic. Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia. Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany.

Cities

Matches to take place across 11 European cities

The Euro 2020 will take place in 11 cities across Europe. Each city will host three group stage matches, besides one in the round of 16 or quarter-finals. There is an exception for Saint Petersburg, which will host six group stage matches, and London, which will host two matches in the round of 16.

A look at the venues across stages and key dates

Group stage, round of 16, semi-finals and final: London (England) Group stage and quarter-finals: Baku (Azerbaijan), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Saint Petersburg (Russia) Group stage and round of 16: Amsterdam (Netherlands), Bucharest (Romania), Budapest (Hungary), Copenhagen (Denmark), Glasgow (Scotland), Seville (Spain) The round of 16 matches will be held between June 26-29. Quarter-finals: July 2-3 Semi-finals: July 6-7 Final: July 11

Fans

What about fans being present at the stadiums?

According to The Washington Post, Budapest hopes to allow fans in full capacity. They have a 67,000-plus capacity at the Puskas Arena. The likes of St. Petersburg and Baku hope to have their stadiums 50 percent filled. London, Glasgow, Rome, Amsterdam, and Bucharest will allow 25% of their stadiums to be filled. Seville (30%) and Copenhagen (33%) are the two other venues.

Group A

Group A schedule and IST timings

June 11: Turkey vs. Italy in Rome (12:30 AM June 12) June 12: Wales vs. Switzerland in Baku (6:30 PM) June 16: Turkey vs. Wales in Baku (9:30 PM) June 16: Italy vs. Switzerland in Rome (12:30 AM June 17) June 20: Italy vs. Wales in Rome (6:30 PM) June 20: Switzerland vs. Turkey in Baku (9:30 PM)

Group B

Group B schedule and IST timings

June 12: Denmark vs. Finland in Copenhagen (9:30 PM) June 12: Belgium vs. Russia in St. Petersburg (12:30 AM June 13) June 16: Finland vs. Russia in St. Petersburg (6:30 PM) June 17: Denmark vs. Belgium in Copenhagen (6:30 PM) June 21: Russia vs. Denmark in Copenhagen (12:30 AM June 22) June 21: Finland vs. Belgium in St. Petersburg (12:30 AM June 22)

Group C

Group C schedule and IST timings

June 13: Austria vs. North Macedonia in Bucharest (9:30 PM) June 13: Netherlands vs. Ukraine in Amsterdam (12:30 AM June 14) June 17: Ukraine vs. North Macedonia in Bucharest (6:30 PM) June 17: Netherlands vs. Austria in Amsterdam (12:30 AM., June 18) June 21: North Macedonia vs. Netherlands in Amsterdam (9:30 PM) June 21: Ukraine vs. Austria in Bucharest (9:30 PM)

Group D

Group D schedule and IST timings

June 13: England vs. Croatia in London (6:30 PM) June 14: Scotland vs. Czech Republic in Glasgow (6:30 PM) June 18: Croatia vs. Czech Republic in Glasgow (9:30 PM) June 18: England vs. Scotland in London (12:30 AM June 19) June 22: Croatia vs. Scotland in Glasgow (12:30 AM June 23) June 22: England vs. Czech Republic in London (12:30 AM June 23)

Group E

Group E schedule and IST timings

June 14: Poland vs. Slovakia in St. Petersburg (9:30 PM) June 14: Spain vs. Sweden in Seville (12:30 AM June 15) June 18: Sweden vs. Slovakia in St. Petersburg (6:30 PM) June 19: Spain vs. Poland in Seville (12:30 AM June 20) June 23: Slovakia vs. Spain in Seville (9:30 PM) June 23: Sweden vs. Poland in St. Petersburg (9:30 PM)

Group F

Group F schedule and IST timings

June 15: Hungary vs. Portugal in Budapest (9:30 PM) June 15: France vs. Germany in Munich (12:30 AM June 16) June 19: Hungary vs. France in Budapest (6:30 PM) June 19: Portugal vs. Germany in Munich (9:30 PM) June 23: Portugal vs. France in Budapest (12:30 AM June 24) June 23: Germany vs. Hungary in Munich (12:30 AM June 24)