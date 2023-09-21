Champions League: Jude Bellingham scripts these records for Real Madrid

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 21, 2023 | 12:45 am 2 min read

Jude Bellingham made the difference once again as Real Madrid started their UEFA Champions League 2023-24 campaign on a high

Jude Bellingham made the difference once again as Real Madrid started their UEFA Champions League 2023-24 campaign on a high. Bellingham scored for Real in the 94th minute against Union Berlin at the Santiago Bernabeu. Bellingham has been in supreme form since joining Los Blancos in the summer. And once again he stood tall when it mattered. Here are the stats.

Bellingham joins a unique company

As per Opta, Bellingham is the fourth player to score on his debut for Real Madrid in both La Liga and the Champions League in the 21st century. He joined the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009, Isco Alarcon in 2013, and Marco Asensio in 2016.

Another record for Bellingham

Bellingham also became the sixth English player to appear for Real Madrid in the European Cup/Champions League, after Laurie Cunningham, Steve McManaman, David Beckham, Michael Owen, and Jonathan Woodgate. The 20-year-old is the youngest of the six to do so.

Bellingham hands Real a crucial win

Bellingham scored his sixth goal in six matches for Real Madrid since joining this summer. Federico Valverde's 94th-minute strike deflected into the path of Bellingham, who tapped into an empty net. Carlo Ancelotti played Bellingham in the number 10 role and the Englishman shined. For the third time, the 20-year-old netted a winner for Los Blancos inside the final 10 minutes.

