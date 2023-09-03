Durand Cup 2023: Decoding the achievements of champions Mohun Bagan

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 03, 2023 | 09:58 pm 2 min read

The Mariners have now won their 17th Durand Cup title and have steered clear of their neighbors East Bengal

Mohun Bagan Super Giant started their new season by winning the 2023 Durand Cup as they defeated East Bengal 1-0 in the final. The Mariners were a man down but still held their nerves to eke out a famous win as Dimitri Petratos scored the solitary goal in the game. Notably, this was the 17th Durand Cup honor for Indian football powerhouse Bagan.

Most Durand Cup titles

The Mariners have now won their 17th Durand Cup title and have steered clear of their neighbors East Bengal, who have 16 honours. This is their first Durand Cup trophy ever since 2000 when they defeated Mahindra United by a golden goal. Interestingly, this is the fourth 1-0 win for the Green and Maroons in the Durand Cup final over their arch-rivals.

First Durand Cup title in 23 years

Before this win, Mohun Bagan clinched their last Durand Cup trophy back in 2000 when they defeated Mahindra United by golden goal rule. After that, the Mariners have reached the Durand Cup final three times in 2004, 2009 and 2019. They lost all three finals against East Bengal, Churchill Brothers and Gokulam Kerala respectively. Eventually, they won the final in their fourth attempt.

Mohun Bagan had a poor Derby final record since 2000

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan faced each other in three Kolkata Derby clashes in the finals. The Red and Golds won all three of those titles before Sunday's Durand Cup final. They defeated MB in the 2000 IFA Shield final on penalties. They won the 2004 Durand Cup final. They also won the 2010 Federation Cup by beating MB 1-0 in the title clash.

Records galore for the Mariners

Mohun Bagan have won the record number of trophies in the Durand Cup, Rovers Cup, Bordoloi Trophy, Federation Cup and Sikkim Gold Cup. The Mariners have won 17 Durand Cup titles along with 10 Rovers Cup honors. They have won the Bordoloi Trophy seven times, more than any other club. Bagan have also won 14 Federation Cup titles and 11 Sikkim Gold Cup honors.

Mohun Bagan's Golden Goal hero

Just like Petratos' strike in the final which decided the fate of the tournament, it was RC Prakash who netted the golden goal in the 2000 Durand Cup final against Mahindra United. Mahindra went ahead through a goal from Abbas Ali, while substitute Amar Ganguly equalized it. Prakash scored the decisive goal. Prakash scored both of MB's goals in the semi-finals against Churchill Brothers.

