Arsenal register three successive home league wins versus Manchester United

Sports

Arsenal register three successive home league wins versus Manchester United

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 04, 2023 | 12:04 am 2 min read

Arsenal have now registered three successive home wins against United in the Premier League era (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Arsenal went on to thump Manchester United 3-1 on matchday four of the Premier League 2023-24 season on Sunday at the Emirates. It was looking like the game would finish 1-1 before two injury-time goals killed the contest. Arsenal have now registered three successive home wins against United in the Premier League era and for the second time since 1991. Here are the stats.

Arsenal strong and comfortable at home

United have found it difficult of late away at Arsenal. As per Opta, Arsenal are now unbeaten in their last six home league games versus United, winning five and drawing once. For the second successive season, United conceded three goals at the Emirates in the Premier League (3-2 in 2022-23). Meanwhile, United haven't won any of their last six visits to London (L4 D2).

Contrasting tales for the two teams this season

Arsenal are unbeaten after four matches this season (W3 D1). Mikel Arteta's men have 10 points from four matches, having scored eight and conceded four. United are 11th and head into the international break with plenty of uncertainties with their away form. United haven't been convincing and have two wins and two defeats (6 points). Both of United's wins have come at home.

Rashford races to 77 Premier League goals

Making his 243rd Premier League appearance, Marcus Rashford, who scored the opener, has raced to 77 goals. Overall, he has 124 goals for Manchester United in all competitions.

Key numbers for the Arsenal players

Martin Odegaard leveled for Arsenal within a minute after Rashford's strike. Odegaard has raced to 25 Premier League goals for Arsenal. Gabriel Martinelli was solid and made his presence felt with his 14th league assist. Bukayo Saka provided the assist for Declan Rice in the 96th minute. He now has 27 assists. Gabriel Jesus, who scored the winner, marked his 70th Premier League goal.

How did the match pan out?

United had taken the lead in the 27th minute when Christian Eriksen found Rashford, who cut inside to send a right-foot drive past Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale. The Gunners were level almost instantly when Odegaard was given too much space by the sleepy United defense. United had substitute Alejandro Garnacho score, but the VAR ruled he was just offside. Arsenal scored two thereafter.

Share this timeline