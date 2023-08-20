Premier League 2023-24, West Ham humble Chelsea 3-1: Key stats

James Ward-Prowse was superb on his debut for West Ham United, clocking two assists and helping his side beat Chelsea 2-1 on matchday two of the Premier League 2023-24 season. Nayef Aguerd scored the opener before Carney Chukwuemeka leveled. Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez missed a penalty. In the second half, Michail Antonio scored before Aguerd was sent off. Lucas Paqueta's penalty killed the game.

How did the match pan out?

Ward-Prowse needed just seven minutes to make his set-piece prowess count as Aguerd met his deep corner at the far post. Chelsea were rewarded when Chukwuemeka cut in and scored. Tomas Soucek then committed a foul and conceded a penalty but Enzo missed the same. Ward-Prowse's long ball then found Antonio. Aguerd received a second yellow and was sent off. Paqueta scored WHU's third.

Ward-Prowse scripts these numbers

As per Opta, Ward-Prowse is the first West Ham United player to assist two-plus goals on his Premier League debut for the club. The Englishman is now the 311th player to feature for the Hammers in the competition. Ward-Prowse, who joined West Ham this summer, made 343 Premier League appearances for Southampton before this. He now has 40 assists in the Premier League.

Unique Premier League record for Chukwuemeka

As per Opta, Chukwuemeka is the third player with the initials CC to score a Premier League goal for a club beginning with C, after Chris Coleman for Crystal Palace and Carlton Cole for Chelsea and Charlton (own goals excluded).

