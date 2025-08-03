Tom Holland breaks silence on James Bond casting rumors
What's the story
Hollywood actor Tom Holland has finally addressed the rumors of him joining the James Bond franchise. Speaking to Gordon Ramsay, he said, "Listen, there's speculation at the moment. We'll keep it to a minimum for now. We'll get there one day." The actor is reportedly being considered for the role in Amazon MGM Studios's upcoming film, which will be directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Steven Knight.
Actor's statement
Pinnacle of working in our industry, says Holland
When Ramsay asked if he would love the opportunity to play Bond, Holland replied, "Dude, I mean every young British actor, it's the pinnacle of working in our industry." He added, "I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive, you know, I could not have dreamed of having the career that I have." Other actors rumored for the role include Jacob Elordi and Harris Dickinson.
Other actors
Taron Egerton recently ruled out his chances
Meanwhile, Rocketman actor Taron Egerton recently dismissed the idea of him replacing Daniel Craig as 007. He said, "I don't think I'm a good choice for it. I think I'm too messy for that." "I really love James Bond and particularly Daniel Craig's tenure. But I think I wouldn't be good at it, and I think there's so many cool younger actors who would be great for it."
Casting news
Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney is being considered for Bond girl role
In addition to the speculation about the next Bond, there are also reports about the new Bond girl. According to The Sun, Sydney Sweeney is being lined up for this role. A source told the publication that director Villeneuve believes Sweeney is "hugely talented" and has an "alluring appeal to younger generations." The source added that Sweeney has both the athleticism for physical scenes and the femininity required for this role.