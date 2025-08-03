Tom Holland breaks silence on James Bond casting rumors

Hollywood actor Tom Holland has finally addressed the rumors of him joining the James Bond franchise. Speaking to Gordon Ramsay, he said, "Listen, there's speculation at the moment. We'll keep it to a minimum for now. We'll get there one day." The actor is reportedly being considered for the role in Amazon MGM Studios's upcoming film, which will be directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Steven Knight.

Actor's statement Pinnacle of working in our industry, says Holland When Ramsay asked if he would love the opportunity to play Bond, Holland replied, "Dude, I mean every young British actor, it's the pinnacle of working in our industry." He added, "I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive, you know, I could not have dreamed of having the career that I have." Other actors rumored for the role include Jacob Elordi and Harris Dickinson.

Other actors Taron Egerton recently ruled out his chances Meanwhile, Rocketman actor Taron Egerton recently dismissed the idea of him replacing Daniel Craig as 007. He said, "I don't think I'm a good choice for it. I think I'm too messy for that." "I really love James Bond and particularly Daniel Craig's tenure. But I think I wouldn't be good at it, and I think there's so many cool younger actors who would be great for it."