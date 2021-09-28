Who will be next James Bond? Search to begin soon!

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Last updated on Sep 28, 2021, 12:04 pm

Who will replace Daniel Craig as James Bond?

No Time To Die is hitting theaters on September 30 and only time will tell if Daniel Craig's swansong James Bond offering was worth the wait. Along with that, everyone wants to know who will replace him as the next sleuth. Amid this buzz, Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson have clarified that search for Craig's replacement is not happening anytime soon.

Information

Brosnan wants a female Bond, Craig is against it

Many are suggesting that the next Bond be a female or/and a Black. Bond veteran Pierce Brosnan wants a female Bond, while Craig asked, "Why should a woman play James Bond?" when there are other roles fit for them in a Bond film.

Details

'We want Daniel to have his time of celebration'

Addressing the situation during their interview with BBC on Today, Broccoli said that the search for next Bond won't begin until next year. "We want Daniel to have his time of celebration," she said, adding that they will "start thinking about the future" in 2022. Wilson echoed Broccoli's opinion and said, "Those are big shoes to fill. I can't even [think if it's] possible."

Quote

Glad I am ending it on my own terms: Craig

Craig has played Bond in five films and has literally lived with the character for all these years. Speaking about it on The Graham Norton Show, the ace actor said, "It's very emotional. I'm glad I am ending it on my own terms but I shall miss it." He also expressed that he would "probably be incredibly bitter when the new person takes over."

Information

Did you know? Craig was hesitant to play Bond initially

Before No Time to Die, Craig has played the famous British spy in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre. But did you know he was hesitant to be James Bond? "He knew it would change his life, which it obviously has...he enabled us to explore the emotional life of Bond, to go deeply into the personal, complexity of the character," emphasized Broccoli.

About

Meanwhile, for now, Craig also has 'Knives Out 2'

Before Craig, the character created by writer Ian Fleming was enacted by the likes of Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Brosnan. Meanwhile, apart from No Time to Die, the 53-year-old will also appear in Knives Out 2, the sequel to his hit Knives Out. Like the 2019 film, this upcoming Rian Johnson-directed mystery film also has a stellar star cast.