In a surprising twist, Harry Holland, brother of Spider-Man star Tom Holland, made a cameo in the record-breaking film 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.

The film, starring Ryan Reynolds, shattered box office records with an impressive $483M opening weekend, marking a career-best for Reynolds and setting a new record for R-rated movies.

Harry's appearance was humorously revealed by Reynolds on Instagram, adding another layer of intrigue to this blockbuster hit.

Ryan Reynolds discovers Tom Holland's brother's cameo

'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds unearths Tom Holland's brother's surprise appearance

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:04 pm Jul 30, 202405:04 pm

What's the story Golden Globe nominee Ryan Reynolds recently stumbled upon a surprising revelation about his movie Deadpool & Wolverine. The actor discovered that Harry Holland, the younger brother of actor Tom Holland, had a cameo in the film. This information came to light through a behind-the-scenes photo shared by George Cottle, the film's stunt coordinator, on Instagram. The photo featured Holland donning a Deadpool costume while performing stunts for the movie.

Stunt coordinator praised Holland's performance

In his Instagram post, Cottle lauded Holland's performance, stating, "When [director] Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds set the bar so high, even the stunt team needed a special guest star!! It may not be the Holland the world wanted, but it was the Holland we all needed!! Harry, you smashed it my friend! #haroldpool." Reynolds humorously responded to this unexpected news on his Instagram Story by writing, "This is how I find out?!? You tell me?"

Holland's Marvel cameos and recent projects

Holland responded to the revelation on his Instagram Story, noting that there were "Lots of cameos in Deadpool..." This isn't his first appearance in a Marvel film; he previously had cameos in his brother Tom's movies like Cherry and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Recently, Tom starred in Last Call, a short film co-written and directed by Holland. The film was screened at the inaugural World Culture Film Festival in Los Angeles where Tom received the Outstanding Achievement award.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' is shattering box office records

Deadpool & Wolverine has been making headlines for breaking several box office records. The film had an impressive opening weekend, earning over $483M. This achievement marks Reynolds's career-best and sets a new record for the biggest opening for an R-rated movie ever. Reflecting on this success, Reynolds expressed his gratitude, stating, "This is kind of hard to process. But thank you to everyone who went to see the film this weekend."