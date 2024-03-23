Next Article

Disney is embroiled in a lawsuit with a VFX company

What's the lawsuit Disney is entangled in over VFX 'misuse'

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:37 pm Mar 23, 202402:37 pm

What's the story The Walt Disney Company, the powerhouse behind Marvel, may be facing a substantial financial blow due to a lawsuit lodged by a visual effects (VFX) firm, Rearden. The litigation accuses Marvel of unauthorized use of Rearden's patented MOVA Contour Reality Capture technology in the last two Avengers films, among others. However, a federal judge has dismissed a portion of the case due to lack of evidence, as disclosed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Accusations against Disney

Rearden has accused Disney of unlawful use of its technology

At the heart of Rearden's lawsuit is the assertion that DD3, a company Disney partnered with for VFX work on blockbuster films such as Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Beauty and the Beast (2017), and Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), did not possess rightful ownership of the technology it supplied. The technology was purportedly used to bring to life beloved Marvel characters like The Incredible Hulk, embodied by Mark Ruffalo in the Avengers saga.

Court proceedings

The court has given a final review option to Rearden

Despite a segment of the case being dismissed, the court has given Rearden one last shot to review its claim and present compelling evidence showing how Marvel may have profited from its allegedly "stolen" technology. The judge declared, "The Court will therefore grant Rearden one final chance to amend its copyright infringement claim, wherein Rearden must be willing to make [its] averments without caveat and/or with additional detail explaining the basis of [its] beliefs."

Impact on Disney

What will happen if Rearden substantiates its claims?

If the VFX company's claims are found true against Disney, it could mean a blow to the latter. Most likely, Disney may face substantial damage. If found guilty of the charges, it may also have to forfeit a chunk of its earnings from the Avengers movies, which collectively earned over $6B worldwide. Apart from this, Marvel's reputation could suffer, especially since it has faced a few box-office disappointments, recently.

Marvel's next project

Marvel is awaiting its 'Deadpool 3' release

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios, which recently faced a critical and commercial disappointment with Madame Webb, has its eyes set on the release of Deadpool & Wolverine. Starring Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool, the film will also feature Hugh Jackman as Wolverine/James Logan Howlett. The excitement among fans regarding its release, slated to hit cinema halls on July 26, is at its peak. It is also the only Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) that will be released in 2024.