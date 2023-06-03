Sports

Tom Holland reveals his favorite 'Spider-Man' film; can you guess?

'Into the Spider-Verse' is Tom Holland's favorite Spider-Man film

Everyone's favorite Spider-Man, Tom Holland, recently revealed which Spider-Man movie has won his heart, and no, it is not one starring himself. Recently, while speaking to Associated Press, Holland revealed that his favorite Spider-Man film so far is the animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which came out in 2018. "It's the best Spider-Man movie that's ever been made," said the actor.

Why does this story matter?

Holland has played the beloved superhero in six films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far: Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The last three are stand-alone movies and co-starred Zendaya as the female lead.

All these were critical and commercial blockbusters and catapulted Holland's fame worldwide.

Holland excited to see new 'Spider-Man' film too

"I'm so proud of everyone involved. [Producer] Amy Pascal is like my mom," Holland told AP. "I was supposed to go with her [to the sequel premiere] as her date, I couldn't go because I'm here working. But I'm incredibly proud of them, I'm excited for the second one. I'm sure it will live up to every expectation...I can't wait to see it."

Holland recently gave updates about 'Spider-Man 4'

The actor recently also gave an update about his pending fourth Spider-Man film. Holland told Variety, "I can't talk about that [the future of the franchise], but I can say that we have been having meetings. We've put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the (protesting) writers." He added, "There's been multiple conversations had, but at this point, it's very, very early stages."

Meanwhile, watch latest animated 'Spider-Man' film

Meanwhile, the new Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has set the cash registers ringing across the world, with several critics calling it "a masterpiece" and a "triumph of animation." It focuses on the coming-of-age stories of Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, while Spideys from different universes help them. One of these Spideys is Indian, named Pavitr Prabhakar, and voiced by Karan Soni.