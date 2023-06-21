Entertainment

MCU's 'Secret Invasion' is here: Cast, storyline, OTT schedule

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 21, 2023 | 02:40 pm 3 min read

Everything to know about Samuel L Jackson-led 'Secret Invasion' which debuted on Wednesday

With Phase-V of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) underway, Secret Invasion is set to kick things off with a bang, showcasing Nick Fury in a never-seen-before avatar! Ahead of its debut on Wednesday, Marvel released a new clip featuring Fury (Samuel L Jackson) and Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman), a former ally of Fury. Here's everything to know about Secret Invasion.

Before going ahead, take a look at the new clip

When and where to stream 'Secret Invasion'?

The highly-anticipated series Secret Invasion premiered on Wednesday (June 21), with new episodes that will be released on Disney+ every week. The series became available to stream at 12:30pm IST. The series will consist of six episodes which are expected to have longer runtimes compared to MCU's previous offerings like WandaVision or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

What is 'Secret Invasion' all about?

Going by the trailer released before, Secret Invasion leans toward a significantly darker tone, marking a huge departure from the established MCU tone. In this new series, Fury makes his return after a self-imposed exile in space when he discovers a new threat looming over humanity on Earth. The planet faces a deadly invasion from the Skrulls, a shape-shifting alien species with imperialistic intentions.

Meet the cast of 'Secret Invasion'

While Fury has made umpteen appearances in several MCU projects, Secret Invasion marks the first time he takes center stage in his own story. Joining in his mission is Ben Mendelsohn, who reprises his role as Talos. Several other familiar faces from the MCU include Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, and Martin Freeman. Additionally, Emilia Clarke is making her MCU debut alongside Colman.

What should you watch before 'Secret Invasion'?

To understand Secret Invasion, it is advisable to watch Captain Marvel (2019), as it builds upon the introduction of Skrulls. Captain Marvel also establishes the friendship between Fury and Talos—the Skrull leader—whom Fury promises to assist in finding a new home. Notably, Secret Invasion takes place approximately 30 years after those events and delves into the consequences of Fury's inability to fulfill his promise.

Up for a movie marathon? Marvel recommends watching these movies

To prepare audiences for the impending invasion, Marvel has recommended several key MCU films, worth revisiting. This includes Iron Man (2008), which not only launched the franchise but also introduced Fury and his vision for Avengers. This aside, The Avengers (2012) is worth revisiting, which marked the crossover event where Fury assembled the iconic team. Make sure to check out Avengers: Infinity War, too.

