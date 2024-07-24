In short Simplifying... In short Despite a lukewarm response at the box office, Aamir Khan threw a party to honor the team's efforts for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Praised for his professionalism, Khan is set to back a film starring Singh, who has previously worked with him.

Although the film didn't fare well in theaters, it found a new audience and appreciation on Netflix, sparking discussions on social media about its theatrical performance. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Aamir Khan hosts party despite box office failure

'Laal Singh...': When Aamir Khan honored team despite box-office setback

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:34 pm Jul 24, 202412:34 pm

What's the story Despite the box office failure of his film, Laal Singh Chaddha, renowned Bollywood actor Aamir Khan hosted a party to honor the team's efforts. The film was an adaptation of the iconic movie Forrest Gump. In a recent interview, Mona Singh, who played Khan's mother in the film, revealed this tidbit, shared her experiences working with him, and praised his professionalism.

Post-release celebration

'Only actor who could throw a party after a flop'

Despite the film's underwhelming performance at the box office, Khan decided to host a party to celebrate everyone's hard work. "Aamir sir is the only actor who could throw a party after a flop to honor everyone's efforts," Singh said. She added that Khan took responsibility for the film's failure and insisted that it shouldn't stop them from celebrating. Everyone from the crew to the actors attended the party, all of whom were happy.

Collaboration

Singh praised Khan's professionalism

Having worked with Khan in 3 Idiots and Laal Singh Chaddha, Singh described him as "intelligent" and lauded his professionalism. She expressed her fortune in working with Khan twice, stating, "I feel I'm one of those lucky actors who got the chance to work with Aamir twice in two decades." Singh also revealed her inquisitive nature on set, often engaging Khan with numerous questions about the script. Reports suggest Khan will be backing a film starring Singh soon.

Streaming success

'Laal Singh Chaddha' found new audience on Netflix

Despite the disappointment of Laal Singh Chaddha underperforming at the box office, Singh noted that the film found a new audience on Netflix where it received much appreciation. She admitted, "We shot for so long, bonded well, and made a beautiful film, but it didn't get the desired response from the theater audience." However, she highlighted that people were forming Facebook groups questioning why the film didn't succeed in theaters.