Kartik Aaryan has 'toned himself down' due to frequent controversies
Kartik Aaryan recently addressed his experiences with controversies and shifts in his career. For instance, sometime back, he found himself at the center of a raging controversy due to rumored creative conflicts on the sets of the now-uncertain Dostana 2 with Karan Johar. Following these rumors, Dharma Productions announced a recast for the film citing 'professional circumstances.' "I don't like being associated with controversies or talking about them," Aaryan stated during an exclusive interaction with News18 Showsha.
Aaryan talks about learning to filter thoughts
Aaryan revealed that he has learned to filter his thoughts and remain silent in most situations, whether good or bad. "I've become very serious now. I think a lot before speaking," he said. "I don't like being associated with controversies or talking about them." "That has been my mindset ever since I began my journey as an actor. I don't enjoy my name being a part of any kind of controversy. That's why I remain silent irrespective of the situation."
His evolving approach to work and stardom
The Chandu Champion actor also discussed how his approach to work has evolved. "I concentrate on my work and let that speak for me. As for naap tol ke baat karna, what happens sometimes is, that I say things out of fun and that becomes a headline. Initially, I would end up saying a lot of things casually." "Then people started pointing that out. It's a part of my nature. I've now consciously toned myself down a little bit."
Aaryan reflects on career shift after 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'
Aaryan noted a significant shift in his career following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 might have helped a lot of filmmakers put their belief in me," he explained. Despite this, he expressed uncertainty, saying, "If I feel like I can bring in some returns, that's great. But I don't know for how long this will last." His next, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, will release on Diwali.