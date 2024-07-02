'Wicked' moves release date to dodge 'Moana 2'
Warner Bros. Discovery has rescheduled the release date of its upcoming film, Wicked. Initially set for a fall theatrical release, the movie will now premiere on November 22, a week earlier than originally planned. This strategic decision was made to avoid a box office clash with Disney's Moana 2, which is slated for release on November 27.
'Wicked' to share release date with 'Gladiator 2' now
Despite the rescheduling, Wicked will now share its opening day with Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2. However, it is anticipated that this won't result in a divided audience of musical lovers as might have occurred if Wicked had been released alongside Moana 2. The film, a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, features Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in lead roles and is directed by Jon M Chu.
'Wicked' release date shifted multiple times
This is not the first time that the release date for Wicked: Part One has been changed. Originally scheduled for December 25, Universal moved the film to avoid Christmas releases like Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Now, with its new November 22 release date, Wicked will compete against Paramount's Gladiator 2.
'Wicked: Part 2' release date and teaser trailer success
The film is part of a duology, with its sequel, Wicked: Part 2, set to be released on November 26, 2025. This marks the first time a musical has been divided into two parts. The film's teaser trailer has already gained significant attention, amassing 230M views online. Meanwhile, the shift in Wicked's release date leaves November 27 open for other potential releases.