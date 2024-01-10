Tom Cruise inks deal to create films with Warner Bros.

By Tanvi Gupta

Tom Cruise is teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery to create a blend of original and franchise films, starring the Hollywood icon himself. This collaboration is part of the studio's plan to revamp under the leadership of co-chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, who took the reins in 2022. The deal isn't exclusive though, allowing Cruise to work with competitor studios like Universal and Paramount.

Why does this story matter?

Before joining Warner Bros., De Luca and Abdy led MGM, and they departed after its sale to Amazon. At Warner Bros., they've set up projects like Alto Knights, a mob movie with Robert De Niro, and Flowervale Street, a thriller starring Anne Hathaway. Now, the partnership with Cruise is anticipated to bring more global blockbusters to the studio.

Cruise's long-standing relationship with Warner Bros.

Cruise has a long-standing history with Warner Bros. He is reuniting with the studio after a decade since Edge of Tomorrow (2014). While his association includes films like Magnolia, Rock of Ages, Interview With the Vampire, and Eyes Wide Shut, it was Warner Bros. that provided Cruise his breakthrough in Risky Business.

'We need to bring Cruise back to Warner Bros.'

De Luca and Abdy shared their vision for reviving the legendary studio in a statement: "Our vision, from day one, has been to rebuild this iconic studio to the heights of its glory days..." "We are on a mission to bring Warner Bros. back—we have the best resources, storytelling IP, and talent in the business, and we need to bring Cruise back to Warner Bros.!"

Quick look at Cruise's upcoming projects

Cruise's recent box office hits include Top Gun: Maverick (2022), his biggest success yet. However, his 2023 release Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One didn't meet expectations. Upcoming projects for the actor include the eighth Mission: Impossible installment (Paramount is backing) and a Universal action movie directed by Doug Liman, featuring Cruise as the first civilian to perform a spacewalk outside the International Space Station.