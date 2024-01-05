Billie Eilish dedicates Palm Springs win to people struggling emotionally

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas were awarded the Chairman's Award at Palm Springs Gala

The Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala, emceed by Mary Hart, was a night filled with emotion as various honorees shared their heartfelt thoughts. Among them, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas were awarded the Chairman's Award for their song What Was I Made For? from the film Barbie. Eilish dedicated the award to "anyone who experiences hopelessness and the feeling of existential dread," urging them to "be patient with yourself, and know that it's worth it all."

Greta Gerwig presented the award to Eilish and Finneas

Greta Gerwig, writer and director of Barbie, presented the Chairman's Award to Eilish and Finneas after receiving her own Director of the Year award. Gerwig's award was presented by her film's actors Margot Robbie and America Ferrera. Gerwig reminisced about her first movie experience, where she ran toward the screen in an attempt to enter the film, and pledged to "spend the rest of my life running to the screen to get in."

Other honorees at the Palm Springs International Film Festival

The gala also celebrated numerous other artists, such as Carey Mulligan (International Star Award, Actor) presented by Meryl Streep, and Cillian Murphy (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor) presented by Robert Downey Jr.. Colman Domingo received the Spotlight Award, Actor presented by Lenny Kravitz, Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Breakthrough Performance Award) presented by Paul Giamatti, and Emma Stone (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor) presented by Mark Ruffalo.