Anthony Hopkins's birthday: Films he has both produced and headlined

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Anthony Hopkins's birthday: Films he has both produced and headlined

By Isha Sharma 02:15 am Dec 31, 202302:15 am

Happy 86th birthday to Sir Anthony Hopkins

Hollywood living legend and two-time Academy Award winner Sir Anthony Hopkins has had a career like no other. The director-composer-actor-producer has been working since the 1960s and is still going strong even in 2023! Hopkins may have attained a cult following after The Silence of the Lambs, but in his unreplicable career, he has also headlined and produced several projects. Let's take a look.

2/5

'Bobby' (2006)

Bobby—directed by Emilio Estevez—features perhaps one of the largest ensemble casts in Hollywood. Hopkins, Harry Belafonte, Demi Moore, Joy Bryant, Christian Slater, Nick Cannon, Laurence Fishburne, Spencer Garrett, Helen Hunt, Joshua Jackson, and Lindsay Lohan are among the many actors who starred in the 2006 film. It revolves around the assassination of American politician Robert F Kennedy. Hopkins was an executive producer on it.

3/5

'Solace' (2015)

Helmed by Afonso Poyart, Solace also starred Colin Farrell, Abbie Cornish, Marley Shelton, and Sharon Lawrence, besides Hopkins. IMDb describes the film's plot as follows, "Psychic John Clancy (Hopkins) works with the FBI in order to hunt down a serial killer." Executive produced by Hopkins, it mostly received mixed to negative reviews, with Variety calling it "a corny but clever serial killer thriller."

4/5

'Blackway' (2015)

Hopkins co-produced Daniel Alfredson's Blackway. IMDb describes it as follows, "An ex-logger comes to the aid of a woman who returns to her hometown in the Pacific Northwest and finds herself harassed and stalked by a former cop turned crime lord." Remembered of its star cast—Julia Stiles, Alexander Ludwig, and Dale Wilson—it received negative reviews. Blackway had its premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

5/5

'Elyse' (2020)

Elyse marked the directorial debut of Stella Hopkins, an actor and the third wife of Hopkins. The premise says, "Memory and hallucination intertwine to expose a history of trauma, revealing Elyse is Catatonic and institutionalized in a State Hospital." Along with co-producing it, Hopkins starred in it as Dr. Philip Lewis. Lisa Pepper, Aaron Tucker, and Susan Papa were also featured in the film.