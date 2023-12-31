5 Hollywood movies to watch to celebrate New Year's Eve

Planning to have a cozy, indoor New Year's Eve and ring in the next year with your loved ones from the comfort of your homes? Here, we have a curated collection of the best Hollywood movies to set the perfect tone for a night of celebration. Each movie brings its own unique charm to elevate your holiday spirits with the magic of Hollywood storytelling.

'An Affair to Remember' (1957)

Leo McCarey's timeless romantic film An Affair to Remember is a poignant choice for a New Year's Eve watch. Starring Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr, it tells the story of a tragic romance. Its elegance, emotional depth, and iconic meeting at the Empire State Building evoke a sense of romance and optimism, making it a perfect choice to ring in the New Year.

'Sleepless in Seattle' (1993)

Directed by Nora Ephron and partly inspired by the abovementioned 1957 film, the classic rom-com Sleepless in Seattle is another good pick. The heartwarming tale of love and destiny stars Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. Set against the magical Seattle skyline, it captures the essence of new beginnings, making it an ideal choice to usher in the New Year with laughter, romance, and hope.

'The Holiday' (2006)

The Holiday, a delightful rom-com directed by Nancy Meyers, is a charming choice for a New Year's Eve viewing. Starring Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, the film follows two women who swap homes for the holidays and find unexpected love. With its heartwarming story, picturesque settings, and festive spirit, it is a feel-good choice to welcome the New Year with joy and romance.

'Two Lovers' (2008)

With its nuanced exploration of love and inner conflict, James Gray's romantic drama Two Lovers makes a compelling New Year's Eve watch. Joaquin Phoenix delivers a praiseworthy performance as Leonard, torn between two women. Set against the backdrop of a vibrant New York City, it navigates complex relationships, making it an emotionally resonant choice for an introspective and heartfelt start to the New Year.

'New Year's Eve' (2011)

Garry Marshall's New Year's Eve features a star-studded ensemble, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Zac Efron, and Michelle Pfeiffer, among many others. Interweaving multiple storylines set in New York City on December 31, it captures the magic, hopes, and resolutions associated with the turning of the year. Filled with humor, romance, and optimism, it's an entertaining and festive choice for a New Year's Eve gathering.