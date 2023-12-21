'Pulp Fiction' to 'Secret Invasion': Samuel L Jackson's best performances

'Pulp Fiction' to 'Secret Invasion': Samuel L Jackson's best performances

Samuel L Jackson is undoubtedly one of the most prolific actors in Hollywood whose career spans decades across genres. From intense dramas to action-packed blockbusters and superhero films, Jackson's unparalleled talent and commanding presence have left an indelible mark on the film and television landscape. Below are Jackson's best movies and shows that have solidified his status as one of cinema's most influential figures.

'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

In the iconic Quentin Tarantino film Pulp Fiction, Jackson delivers a tour de force performance as Jules Winnfield, a hitman with charisma and intensity. Jackson's portrayal is a masterclass in commanding screen presence, seamlessly blending humor and menace. His compelling delivery of the memorable Ezekiel 25:17 monologue remains etched in cinematic history, solidifying Jackson's status as a powerhouse actor.

'Jackie Brown' (1997)

In yet another Tarantino crime film Jackie Brown which is a tribute to 1950s blaxploitation films, Jackson brings his trademark charisma to the character of Ordell Robbie. Jackson's portrayal is a captivating blend of street-smart charm and menacing authority. His dynamic presence, sharp dialogue delivery, and ability to convey both ruthlessness and humor contribute significantly to the film's richness.

'Unbreakable' (2000)

In M Night Shyamalan's superhero thriller film Unbreakable, Jackson delivers a nuanced and compelling performance as Elijah Price, a character driven by a complex duality of vulnerability and intellect. Jackson's portrayal enhances the film's mysterious atmosphere and his charismatic presence adds an intriguing layer to the superhero genre. The film also stars Bruce Willis, Robin Wright, Spencer Treat Clark, and Charlayne Woodard.

'Django Unchained' (2012)

In Tarantino's Django Unchained, Jackson commands the screen with a riveting portrayal of Stephen, a cunning and complex house slave. Jackson's performance is a masterclass in embodying both loyalty and manipulation, infusing the character with depth and contradiction. His ability to evoke strong emotions makes Stephen a memorable and impactful presence, contributing to the film's powerful exploration of slavery and justice.

'Secret Invasion' (2023)

Jackson's portrayal of Nick Fury in the Marvel movies and the latest series Secret Invasion is nothing short of iconic. With his authoritative charisma and trademark grandeur, Jackson brings the enigmatic S.H.I.E.L.D director to life, anchoring the superhero ensemble with a commanding presence. A linchpin in the Marvel narrative, Jackson's Fury is both a strategic mastermind and a mentor.