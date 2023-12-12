Best Christmas/holiday movies to watch on HBO Max

Hollywood Christmas movies on HBO Max

The season to indulge in heartwarming tales and joyous celebrations is here! Embark on a cinematic sleigh ride through a curated collection of Christmas movies on HBO Max that promise to enchant audiences of all ages. From timeless classics to modern delights, our guide is your passport to a winter wonderland of cinematic merriment. So, cozy up and let the holiday movie marathon commence.

'A Christmas Story' (1983)

A Christmas Story, directed by Bob Clark, is a nostalgic holiday classic set in the 1940s. The film follows young Ralphie Parker's quest for the ultimate Christmas gift, a Red Ryder BB gun. Through hilarious misadventures and heartfelt family moments, the film captures the magic and challenges of the holiday season, becoming a beloved tale that resonates with audiences.

'The Polar Express' (2004)

Robert Zemeckis's The Polar Express is a magical animated journey that follows a young boy on Christmas Eve as he embarks on a train ride to the North Pole. Filled with breathtaking visuals and a captivating sense of wonder, it explores themes of belief, friendship, and the spirit of Christmas. Tom Hanks's voice adds charm to this enchanting holiday adventure.

'Four Christmases' (2008)

Seth Gordon's directorial debut Four Christmases hilariously navigates the holiday chaos of a couple, Brad (Vince Vaughn) and Kate (Reese Witherspoon), forced to visit all four of their divorced parents on Christmas. As each festive gathering unravels with comedic mayhem, the couple discovers unexpected insights into family dynamics, love, and the true spirit of Christmas. It's a festive blend of laughter and heartwarming moments.

'Arthur Christmas' (2011)

In Sarah Smith's animated film Arthur Christmas, Santa's bumbling yet endearing son, Arthur, discovers a present misplaced on Christmas Eve. Fueled by determination and the Christmas spirit, Arthur embarks on a whimsical adventure with his Grandfather and an enthusiastic elf to ensure no child is left giftless. This heartwarming film captures the season's magic delivering laughs and a dose of holiday enchantment.

'A Christmas Story Christmas' (2022)

Sequel to A Christmas Story, Clay Kaytis's A Christmas Story Christmas follows now-adult Parker (Peter Billingsley) who returns to his childhood home in Cleveland Street along with his children to reunite with his mother and old friends following the death of the Old Man, his father. Through this heartwarming and emotionally resonant film, relive the nostalgia and Christmas spirit of the Parker Family.