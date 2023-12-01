Best Christmas movies to watch on Hulu



By Namrata Ganguly



It's the season to snuggle up with loved ones, savoring the warmth of festive lights and the joyous spirit of the holidays. As we celebrate the Christmas season, what better way to spread cheer than indulging in the timeless tradition of Christmas movies? Hulu has curated a sleigh full of cinematic treasures to make your yuletide experience merry and bright.

'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' (1989)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation is a classic holiday comedy directed by Jeremiah S Chechik. Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) plans the perfect family Christmas, but chaos ensues with eccentric relatives, a disastrous Christmas tree, and a house adorned with blinding lights. Hilariously capturing the unpredictability of holiday gatherings, the film delivers a side-splitting and relatable exploration of festive family dynamics.

'The Santa Clause' (1994)

Directed by John Pasquin, The Santa Clause stars Tim Allen as divorced dad Scott Calvin who accidentally becomes Santa Claus after a mishap on Christmas Eve. As he grapples with his newfound role and physical transformation, Scott discovers the true magic of Christmas and the importance of belief. This heartwarming and humorous tale explores the transformative power of embracing the season's spirit.

'Jack Frost' (1998)

Troy Miller's fantasy film Jack Frost tells the heartwarming tale of musician Jack Frost (Michael Keaton), who, after a fatal accident, is granted a second chance at life by becoming a snowman. Through this magical transformation, Jack reconnects with his son and learns the value of cherishing precious moments. This touching family film combines humor and sentiment to celebrate the enduring power of love.

'Elf' (2003)

Directed by Jon Favreau, the whimsical holiday comedy film Elf follows Buddy (Will Ferrell), a human raised by elves at the North Pole. Discovering his true identity, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to reunite with his estranged father. Hilarity ensues as Buddy's childlike innocence clashes with the bustling city, delivering heartwarming moments and the perfect Christmas cheer.

'Fred Claus' (2007)

Fred Claus, directed by David Dobkin, follows the often-overlooked brother of Santa Claus, Fred (Vince Vaughn). In this festive comedy, Fred unwillingly visits the North Pole to help his brother prepare for Christmas in return for money. The film explores themes of family, forgiveness, and the true meaning of the holiday season, delivering laughs and heartwarming moments that highlight the importance of brotherly love.