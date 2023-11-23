Best Hollywood movies on infidelity

By Namrata Ganguly 08:00 pm Nov 23, 202308:00 pm

Over the years, Hollywood has skillfully explored the intricate facets of human relationships, often delving into the complexities of love, trust, and betrayal. One theme that has consistently captured the audience's attention is the exploration of cheating and infidelity. Through compelling narratives and characters, filmmakers have captured the consequences and emotional turmoil that come with extramarital affairs. Check out some of the best below.

'The Graduate' (1967)

Mike Nichols's The Graduate is a cinematic classic that navigates the tumultuous waters of infidelity as Benjamin Braddock, a recent college graduate, engages in a forbidden affair with Mrs. Robinson, a family friend, and later falls for her daughter. It unfolds a complex narrative of love, betrayal, and societal expectations, capturing the essence of the 1960s and exploring the consequences of unorthodox romantic entanglements.

'The Age of Innocence' (1993)

Set against the backdrop of 1870s New York high society, Martin Scorsese's The Age of Innocence unfolds a tale of forbidden desire and societal constraints. Newland Archer, engaged to May Welland, finds his world disrupted by the arrival of May's enigmatic cousin, Countess Ellen Olenska. Though he is initially seeking genuine love, he uses her to quell his desire and lust.

'In the Mood For Love' (2000)

In Wong Kar-wai's In the Mood for Love, set in 1960s Hong Kong, two neighbors, Mr. Chow and Mrs. Chan, form an intimate connection when they suspect their spouses are having an affair. The film delicately explores unspoken emotions, longing glances, and the profound impact of unfulfilled desire, creating a visually stunning and emotionally resonant masterpiece about the intricacies of infidelity.

'Little Children' (2006)

Todd Field's Little Children unravels the secrets and desires lurking beneath the seemingly idyllic suburban facade. The film follows Sarah Pierce (Kate Winslet) and Brad Adamson (Patrick Wilson), two individuals trapped in unfulfilling marriages, as they embark on an affair. Against the backdrop of a tight-knit community, it delves into the complexities of infidelity, societal expectations, and the search for personal fulfillment.

'Bergman Island' (2021)

Bergman Island, directed by Mia Hansen-Løve, unfolds a meta-fictional narrative as a couple, played by Vicky Krieps and Tim Roth, visit the Swedish island where legendary filmmaker Ingmar Bergman lived. Amidst the stunning landscapes, it blurs the lines between mere idea and reality, exploring themes of creativity, relationships, and the allure of infidelity. It's a captivating exploration of the interplay between art and life.