By Namrata Ganguly 03:54 pm Nov 16, 202303:54 pm

'Madame Web' movie details

Madame Web, the upcoming Sony Pictures's action-packed superhero film, is the first female-led Spider-Man spin-off scheduled to release next year at the theaters. It stars Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeny, among others and shows the origin of the Marvel Comics character, Cassandra Webb. Let us check out the details of the film including its characters, cast and crew, release date, and everything else.

Who's in the cast of the film?

Johnson stars as the titular character who is a paramedic based in New York City and grows the ability to see the future. Madame Web marks the first major franchise of Johnson after Fifty Shades of Grey. Sweeney will be playing Julia Carpenter in the film. Her character will later take on the role of Spider-Woman in the Marvel Comics.

Other cast and crew of 'Madame Web'

Known for her work on The Defenders, Life on Mars, and Jessica Jones, the British television director SJ Clarkson takes on the role of director for Madame Web. Besides Johnson and Sweeney, the film also stars Emma Roberts as Mary Parker, Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon, Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims, and Adam Scott as Ben Parker.

Who is Madame Web?

In the comics, Web is portrayed as an elderly woman suffering from myasthenia gravis (neuromuscular disorder that leads to weakness of skeletal muscles) who's on a life support system that resembles a spider web. "Forced to confront revelations about her past, (Webb) forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present," reads the movie's synopsis.

What is the release date of the film?

Set in a different universe from the Venom movies, the film is eyeing a theatrical release on Valentine's Day next year (February 14, 2024). The first official trailer of the film was released on November 15, 2023. While Johnson and Sweeney's starring was announced in March 2022, the official filming began in July and was wrapped in January 2023.