Mohit Raina to reprise 'The Freelancer' S02; premiere date inside

'The Freelancer' S02 will premiere on December 15

The much-awaited follow-up to the hit web series, The Freelancer, titled The Freelancer: The Conclusion, is set for its debut. The second season will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting December 15. Starring Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, and Kashmira Pardeshi (Aliya Khan) in crucial roles, the series delves into intriguing questions such as "How will Aliya evade her seemingly inevitable demise?"

Kher and Raina opened up about their respective roles

Kher, who portrays Dr. Arif Khan in the series, characterized his role as contemplative and multifaceted. He explained that while the first installment highlighted Aliya's challenges, the second part will focus on an exhilarating rescue mission. "I am sure the fast-paced action and gripping suspense will leave the audiences at the edge of their seats," Kher stated. Raina, who plays Avinash Kamath, expressed that his character has evolved throughout each episode and was pleased that viewers appreciated the inaugural season.

Supporting cast and production details

The Freelancer: The Conclusion also stars Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji, Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias, and more in supporting roles. Shital Bhatia serves as the producer of the series, with Bhav Dhulia taking on the role of director.

